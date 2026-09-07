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Trump demands Bombardier manufacture in US or face market ban

Trump demands Bombardier manufacture in US or face market ban

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23:02, 07/09/2026, Monday
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Trump demands Bombardier manufacture in US or face market ban
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US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Canadian aerospace firm Bombardier must move production to the United States if it wishes to continue selling aircraft there, accusing Ottawa of blocking American companies from operating in Canada as trade tensions escalate between the neighbors.


US President Donald Trump on Monday said that Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier should no longer be permitted to sell its products in the United States, demanding that the company relocate production to America if it wants continued access to the world's largest aviation market. "NO MORE SELLING BOMBARDIER IN THE UNITED STATES!" Trump said on his Truth Social platform, claiming that more than half of the Montreal-based company's revenue derives from US sales. He accused Canadian authorities of operating a double standard by restricting American firms while expecting open access to the US market.

Specifically, Trump cited Gulfstream Aerospace as a victim of Canadian protectionism, saying that Ottawa had prevented the American business jet manufacturer from operating in the country. Calling the practice "Completely unjust and unfair!", the US president added that previous trade arrangements would no longer stand. "That Era is OVER! If they want our Market, they must build here," he said, urging American consumers to "BUY AMERICAN" and "FLY ON AMERICAN AIRLINERS."

Tariffs and retaliation

The ultimatum follows the collapse of bilateral trade negotiations last month, after which Washington moved to impose 50 percent tariffs on key Canadian exports. Trump has repeatedly criticized the US-Canada trade relationship during his second term, saying allies must purchase more American goods while restricting market access for foreign producers he claims benefit from unfair advantages.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has responded with a promise of immediate retaliation, vowing to implement dollar-for-dollar countermeasures beginning Tuesday. The escalation threatens to disrupt supply chains across North America, with both sides preparing for a protracted trade conflict that could affect industries ranging from aerospace to agriculture, according to officials familiar with the negotiations.

Titles :donald trumpbombardiercanadamark carneytrade wartariffsaerospacegulfstream aerospace
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