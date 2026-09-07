Home
World
America
Trump shares map depicting Canada, Greenland as US territory

Trump shares map depicting Canada, Greenland as US territory

Yenişafak English AA
23:05, 07/09/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Trump shares map depicting Canada, Greenland as US territory
AA
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has shared a provocative map on his Truth Social account depicting large portions of Canada, Greenland and Mexico covered by the American flag, intensifying diplomatic tensions with neighboring countries and drawing sharp criticism from state officials in New Mexico.

US President Donald Trump posted an image on his Truth Social account on Monday that appeared to place much of North America under US sovereignty, depicting the American flag covering not only the United States but extending across large sections of Canada, Greenland and Mexico while using similar imagery across other regional territories. The graphic arrived one day after Trump shared a separate image that appeared to rename the US state of New Mexico as “New America,” crossing out the word Mexico in a move that prompted immediate condemnation from state officials and raised fresh questions about the administration’s territorial ambitions — though the White House has announced no formal effort to change the state’s name.

Alongside the North America map, Trump posted several other similar images after the New Mexico graphic drew sharp criticism from local leaders and Democratic officials across the southwestern state. The posts reflect an escalating pattern of territorial rhetoric that has characterized the administration’s approach to regional neighbors, according to analysts monitoring the president’s social media activity.

New Mexico officials reject renaming

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said on X that the state’s name “isn’t up for debate,” accusing the president of “coloring on maps” while working families face rising fuel costs and economic uncertainty. Senator Martin Heinrich said on the platform: “Three things I will always call by their actual names… The Gulf of Mexico, Lake Ontario, New Mexico.”

Representative Melanie Stansbury also rejected the proposed change, stating: “We’re New Mexicans. Period.” Representative Gabe Vasquez told reporters that Trump could not “erase New Mexico,” its history or culture, emphasizing that the state’s identity and heritage are not subject to alteration by executive whim or social media proclamation.

Series of geographic renaming efforts

Trump has increasingly used geographic renaming and cartographic imagery as part of his political messaging since returning to office, signaling a broader effort to redefine American cartography and territorial claims through presidential proclamations and executive orders. In January 2025, he ordered the Gulf of Mexico to be referred to by the US government as the “Gulf of America,” and on August 27 he signed an executive order directing federal agencies to rename Lake Ontario “Lake America” amid sharply deteriorating relations with Canada and ongoing trade disputes.

The Trump administration has also pursued territorial claims over Greenland, a self-governing territory of Denmark, prompting diplomatic tensions with Copenhagen and concerns among NATO allies regarding the stability of transatlantic security arrangements. Washington has simultaneously intensified pressure on Cuba, imposing sanctions and maintaining a broader economic pressure campaign against Havana, according to recent statements from the State Department.

Titles :donald trumptruth socialnew mexicogreenlandcanadagulf of mexicolake ontarious territorial claimsmichelle lujan grishammartin heinrich
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026