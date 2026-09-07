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Lebanon backs UNIFIL renewal, eyes European force

Lebanon backs UNIFIL renewal, eyes European force

Elif Şanlı
15:16, 07/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 15:17, 07/09/2026, Monday
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Lebanon backs UNIFIL renewal, eyes European force
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Monday that Beirut supports renewing UNIFIL's mandate and welcomes a French-Italian initiative for a post-UNIFIL European force, while condemning ongoing Israeli attacks as violations of the ceasefire agreement. He announced an upcoming visit to Paris to discuss the mission's future with President Macron.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Monday voiced support for renewing the mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and welcomed a French-Italian initiative to deploy a European force in southern Lebanon once the UN mission ends, according to Lebanon's National News Agency. Speaking during a meeting with French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin in Beirut, Aoun said Lebanon is working with French President Emmanuel Macron to facilitate the renewal process ahead of the mission's scheduled expiration at the end of 2026.

"Lebanon supports the renewal of the international force in the south, and we are working with (French) President (Emmanuel) Macron to facilitate the renewal," Aoun said, adding that Beirut also welcomes the proposal for a European force to fill the vacuum following UNIFIL's withdrawal. France and Italy announced the coalition initiative in June to develop a post-UNIFIL security mechanism in coordination with the EU and UN, while Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has indicated Rome could contribute troops contingent on a multilateral agreement. The EU is separately planning an advisory mission to train Lebanese armed forces in border and maritime security, though foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stressed this is intended to complement rather than replace UNIFIL, according to the agency.

Condemnation of Israeli attacks

Aoun separately condemned Israel's continuing strikes on Lebanon, saying the attacks targeting civilians and infrastructure constitute violations of the US-brokered framework agreement signed in June. "What Israel is doing in terms of repeated attacks, killing innocent people, children and women, destroying and burning homes and bulldozing property are condemned, rejected and unjustified crimes," he said, adding that such actions "target the course of the framework agreement and undermine all efforts being made to stop the escalation in the south and the region as a whole."

Ceasefire framework and casualties

Lebanon and Israel signed the framework agreement on June 26 following Washington-mediated talks, providing for gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for Lebanese army deployment and armed group disarmament. Despite the deal, Israeli attacks have persisted, killing more than 4,000 people and injuring over 12,000 since March 2, according to Lebanese Health Ministry figures released last month. Darmanin praised reforms undertaken by the Lebanese government during Monday's meeting, stating that Beirut could "always count on France," while Aoun confirmed he will travel to Paris next week to join Macron at a preparatory conference for international support to the Lebanese army. UNIFIL has maintained a presence in southern Lebanon since 1978, with its current mandate set to expire at the end of 2026.

Titles :joseph aoununifillebanonfranceemmanuel macronisraelgerald darmaninantonio tajanilebanese armyframework agreement
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