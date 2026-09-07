Israeli military vehicles stormed the town of Qabalan south of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank on Monday, firing tear gas and stun grenades that caused suffocation among residents and students while blocking Palestinian Red Crescent medics from reaching an injured youth, local sources and the aid agency said.

Raid follows stabbing claim

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated that it received a report about an injured young man in Qabalan but Israeli forces prevented its ambulance crews from accessing the scene. Efforts are underway to coordinate with the International Committee of the Red Cross to allow medical teams to reach the injured Palestinian, the aid agency added, noting that the nature and severity of the youth’s injury remain unclear. The raid came shortly after the Israeli army reported an alleged stabbing attempt in the nearby village of Osarin, with Israel’s public broadcaster KAN saying an occupier was injured in the Ma’oz Yehuda illegal settlement near Osarin and that troops later killed the alleged attacker during a pursuit.

Homes demolished

In occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli authorities demolished three Palestinian homes in Beit Hanina belonging to the Abu Mayala family, displacing 21 people. The Jerusalem Governorate said Israeli bulldozers razed the structures that had stood for 20 years, preventing the family from removing belongings before the demolition. Palestinian, Israeli, and international rights groups say Israeli authorities limit building permits for Palestinians while granting tens of thousands for illegal settlement units in an effort to reduce the Palestinian presence in the city.

Since the start of Israel’s genocide in the Gaza Strip in 2023, Israeli army attacks and settler terrorism in the occupied West Bank have killed more than 1,000 Palestinians, injured over 12,000 and led to the arrest of around 24,000. Around 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in 156 illegal settlements and 360 settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and carry out attacks aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians.