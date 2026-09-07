Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has once again credited Turkish holidaymakers with propping up the economy of the Aegean islands, a statement that has reignited a debate in Türkiye over the ethics of tourism spending. Speaking to journalists during the international Thessaloniki Fair on September 6, 2026, Mitsotakis emphasized the vital role of visitors from the neighboring country, stating that their presence ensures the financial survival of the islands. This is not the first time the Greek leader has made such a declaration; he made similar remarks in June regarding the influx of Turkish nationals.

The visa program's success

The significant increase in Turkish travelers to the Greek islands is largely attributed to a streamlined visa-on-arrival program that Athens initiated in 2024. Designed to facilitate short-term visits, the initiative was expanded to cover a dozen islands, including popular destinations like Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Kos, Rhodes, and Kastellorizo. According to Greek media reports, these measures yielded extraordinary results, with over 2.25 million Turkish citizens visiting Greece in 2025. This figure represents a considerable leap from the previous year, effectively making Turkish tourists a critical financial lifeline for businesses in the Eastern Aegean region.

Economic reliance on Turkish lira

Local entrepreneurs and tourism professionals on islands such as Samos have confirmed that the influx of Turkish visitors has created a noticeable difference in their commercial viability, with many admitting that operations would be significantly more challenging without this demographic. While the Greek government celebrates these numbers, the trend has generated a wave of criticism within Türkiye. Citizens have expressed frustration on social media, arguing that Ankara's perceived hostile policies, including its close alignment with Israel, the Greek Cypriot Administration, and the UAE, conflict with the financial benefits being transferred by Turkish tourists. Some critics are calling for a boycott, highlighting the geopolitical contradictions of supporting a nation often seen as an adversary.

A two-sided coin

As the economic dependence on Turkish tourism grows, the political implications remain a sensitive subject. While Athens is actively working to attract more Turkish visitors to stabilize its regional economy, the situation has put a spotlight on the fragile nature of Greek-Turkish relations. For Türkiye, the phenomenon raises questions about national solidarity versus individual economic choice, as the cultural affinity between the two nations becomes entangled with ongoing geopolitical disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean.