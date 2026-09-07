Home
World
Europe
Greek premier admits Aegean islands depend on Türkiye’s tourists

Greek premier admits Aegean islands depend on Türkiye’s tourists

Yeni Şafak Newsroom
13:18, 07/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 16:06, 07/09/2026, Monday
Yeni Şafak
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Greek premier admits Aegean islands depend on Türkiye’s tourists
Yeni Şafak
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has openly acknowledged that the economy of the Aegean islands is sustained by Turkish visitors. While Athens benefits from a surge in cross-border tourism driven by a quick-visa scheme, the growing dependence on Turkish spending has sparked a domestic backlash in Türkiye, where citizens question the wisdom of financially supporting a nation with strained diplomatic ties.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has once again credited Turkish holidaymakers with propping up the economy of the Aegean islands, a statement that has reignited a debate in Türkiye over the ethics of tourism spending. Speaking to journalists during the international Thessaloniki Fair on September 6, 2026, Mitsotakis emphasized the vital role of visitors from the neighboring country, stating that their presence ensures the financial survival of the islands. This is not the first time the Greek leader has made such a declaration; he made similar remarks in June regarding the influx of Turkish nationals.

The visa program's success

The significant increase in Turkish travelers to the Greek islands is largely attributed to a streamlined visa-on-arrival program that Athens initiated in 2024. Designed to facilitate short-term visits, the initiative was expanded to cover a dozen islands, including popular destinations like Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Kos, Rhodes, and Kastellorizo. According to Greek media reports, these measures yielded extraordinary results, with over 2.25 million Turkish citizens visiting Greece in 2025. This figure represents a considerable leap from the previous year, effectively making Turkish tourists a critical financial lifeline for businesses in the Eastern Aegean region.

Economic reliance on Turkish lira

Local entrepreneurs and tourism professionals on islands such as Samos have confirmed that the influx of Turkish visitors has created a noticeable difference in their commercial viability, with many admitting that operations would be significantly more challenging without this demographic. While the Greek government celebrates these numbers, the trend has generated a wave of criticism within Türkiye. Citizens have expressed frustration on social media, arguing that Ankara's perceived hostile policies, including its close alignment with Israel, the Greek Cypriot Administration, and the UAE, conflict with the financial benefits being transferred by Turkish tourists. Some critics are calling for a boycott, highlighting the geopolitical contradictions of supporting a nation often seen as an adversary.

A two-sided coin

As the economic dependence on Turkish tourism grows, the political implications remain a sensitive subject. While Athens is actively working to attract more Turkish visitors to stabilize its regional economy, the situation has put a spotlight on the fragile nature of Greek-Turkish relations. For Türkiye, the phenomenon raises questions about national solidarity versus individual economic choice, as the cultural affinity between the two nations becomes entangled with ongoing geopolitical disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Titles :TourismGreeceTürkiyeEconomyDiplomacy
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026