German police on Monday investigated suspected sabotage at two power substations in Berlin and North Rhine-Westphalia, as a manhunt continued for a suspect linked to a series of attacks on the country's energy infrastructure.

Fire in Berlin substation

A fire broke out overnight at a construction site on Bissingzeile in Berlin’s Tiergarten district and spread to a nearby power substation, according to public broadcaster RBB. Approximately 50 firefighters battled the blaze, while police sealed off a wide area and launched a criminal investigation to determine whether the fire resulted from technical failure or intentional action.

Security breach in western Germany

Hours earlier, at around 10 p.m. local time on Sunday evening, police mounted a major operation at the Niederrhein substation in Wesel, operated by energy firm RWE, the daily Bild reported. Officers discovered a hole cut in the perimeter fence, indicating unauthorized entry onto the grounds, and deployed a helicopter to search the sprawling complex.

Suspect hunt and claimed attacks

The incidents occurred as authorities hunt a 48-year-old man from North Rhine-Westphalia suspected of orchestrating sabotage attacks on Germany’s power network since last week, with investigators publishing a wanted notice on Saturday. Letters signed with the man’s name and sent to newsrooms claimed responsibility for attempted attacks near brown coal plants in Brandenburg and North Rhine-Westphalia, linking the acts to opposition against fossil-fuel power generation, according to ARD.