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EU ombudsman probes undisclosed funds for pro-Israel Swedish MEP

EU ombudsman probes undisclosed funds for pro-Israel Swedish MEP

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12:11, 07/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 12:48, 07/09/2026, Monday
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EU ombudsman probes undisclosed funds for pro-Israel Swedish MEP
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The European Ombudsman has opened an inquiry into how the European Parliament handled documents concerning undisclosed financial support for Swedish MEP Alice Teodorescu Mawe, after the body refused to release correspondence citing privacy concerns, according to Follow the Money.

The European Ombudsman has opened an inquiry into the European Parliament's handling of documents regarding undisclosed financial support received by Swedish lawmaker Alice Teodorescu Mawe, according to investigative journalism platform Follow the Money.

Transparency complaint

Follow the Money filed the complaint after the European Parliament refused to release correspondence between Teodorescu Mawe's office and its Advisory Committee on the Conduct of Members, citing privacy concerns and the need to protect internal ethical advice processes. The outlet said that access was necessary to determine whether the arrangement complied with the Code of Conduct. The inquiry will also examine the parliament's practice of sending decisions on document requests by physical mail, according to the platform.

Undisclosed donor

Teodorescu Mawe declared earlier this year that she receives “ongoing financial support from a private donor related to personal security arrangements,” without disclosing the donor's identity or amount, according to documents cited by the platform. The Christian Democrats' party secretary previously said that no conflict of interest existed and that parliament had approved the arrangement, though precise details remain undisclosed.

Pro-Israel profile and business ties

Teodorescu Mawe has emerged as a prominent pro-Israel voice in the European Parliament, with The Times of Israel describing her as Israel's “most outspoken European ally.” She has also faced scrutiny over reported investments in German arms manufacturers and meetings with Palantir while serving on the Security and Defence Committee. The European Ombudsman's recommendations are not legally binding, although EU institutions generally follow them.

Titles :alice teodorescu maweeuropean ombudsmaneuropean parliamentfollow the moneyeu transparencycode of conducteppswedenpalantir
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