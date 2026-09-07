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AfD wins Saxony-Anhalt poll with record 43.8% but lacks majority

AfD wins Saxony-Anhalt poll with record 43.8% but lacks majority

Elif Şanlı
09:59, 07/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 10:00, 07/09/2026, Monday
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AfD wins Saxony-Anhalt poll with record 43.8% but lacks majority
The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party received 44.4 percent of the vote.

The Alternative for Germany secured a record 43.8% of the vote in Saxony-Anhalt's state election but fell short of an outright majority as mainstream parties maintained their refusal to form coalitions with the far-right group.

The Alternative for Germany captured a record 43.8% of the vote in Sunday's state election in Saxony-Anhalt, more than doubling its 2021 result but falling three seats short of the parliamentary majority needed to govern alone, according to preliminary official results.

Historic gains for far-right

The right-wing party won 39 of 83 seats in the Magdeburg parliament, with final results showing the AfD had improved on its 20.8% showing from four years ago to post its strongest result in any German state ballot. Turnout surged to 77.8% — the highest in the state since German reunification and up sharply from 60.3% in 2021.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservative Christian Democratic Union slumped to 17.2%, a historic low that left the party with just 15 seats — down from 40 in the previous legislature. The Social Democrats finished third with 9.3%, followed by the Greens at 8.9%, the Left Party at 8.6%, and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, which cleared the 5% threshold with 5.3% to enter parliament. The Free Democrats failed to qualify, taking just 2.6%.

AfD claims historic victory

AfD lead candidate Ulrich Siegmund declared victory on public television late Sunday, stating the party had met its objectives. "We have achieved exactly what we set out to achieve. We have made history in this country," Siegmund said. He indicated willingness to work with other parties only on the condition they accept the AfD's policy demands, whether through formal coalitions or individual deputy arrangements. Asked about the prospect of failed coalition talks, he warned: "If necessary, there will just be new elections."

Coalition deadlock

With all mainstream parties maintaining a refusal to govern alongside the AfD, the arithmetic offers no straightforward path to a majority. A coalition of the CDU, SPD and Greens would control only 31 seats, while adding the Left Party would still leave the bloc at 39 — three short of the 42 required. The AfD could reach a majority only with support from the five BSW deputies, though the left-wing populist party has not indicated whether it would back an AfD-led government, support a CDU candidate or abstain from the third ballot for state premier, where only a plurality is required.

Extremist classification

Germany's domestic intelligence agency has classified the AfD's regional branch as a proven right-wing extremist organization, determining that parts of the party promote a racist, ethnic understanding of national identity incompatible with the country's democratic constitutional order. Mainstream parties have cited that assessment in enforcing a so-called cordon sanitaire against the AfD. Party leaders are expected to set out their positions this week, with initial exploratory coalition talks likely to begin in the coming days.

Titles :afdalternative for germanysaxony-anhaltulrich siegmundfriedrich merzcdubswsahra wagenknecht alliancemagdeburggerman politics
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