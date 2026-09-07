



Bosnia and Herzegovina's Foreign Minister Elmedin Konaković announced on Monday that Sarajevo will recall embassy staff from Belgrade and suspend bilateral meetings with Serbia, reducing diplomatic communication to the "lowest possible level" in response to the glorification of convicted war criminal Ratko Mladić. He said all personnel at the embassy whom the ministry has the authority to recall will be withdrawn immediately.

Consular shift

Consular services will be transferred to the country's embassies in Zagreb, Croatia, and Podgorica, Montenegro, as well as its Consulate General in Novi Pazar, Serbia. Konaković noted that Sarajevo will intensify diplomatic engagement with the European Union and its member states, along with the US, UK, and members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

War crimes conviction

Mladić — known as the "Butcher of Bosnia" — was found guilty by a UN tribunal of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity for his role in the 1995 Srebrenica genocide. He died on August 27 while serving a life sentence in prison in The Hague.