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Adidas apologizes after former Israeli soldier campaign sparks boycott calls

Adidas apologizes after former Israeli soldier campaign sparks boycott calls

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23:08, 07/09/2026, Monday
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Adidas apologizes after former Israeli soldier campaign sparks boycott calls
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German sportswear giant Adidas apologized on Monday after an advertisement featuring a former Israeli soldier triggered boycott calls from pro-Palestinian activists, who contrasted the campaign with thousands of Palestinians who have lost limbs during Israel's war on Gaza.

German sportswear manufacturer Adidas apologized on Monday following backlash over an advertising campaign featuring a former Israeli soldier that triggered boycott calls from pro-Palestinian activists, who contrasted the promotion with the thousands of Palestinians who have lost limbs during Israel's war on Gaza.

Campaign triggers boycott calls

The campaign featured Shalev Biton — whose left leg was amputated after he was wounded while serving in the Israeli army in 2021 — as one of 11 disabled athletes featured in posters at Adidas stores in Israel to promote the Single Shoe service. "We recognize that an image used in a recent local activation by the local team has raised concerns and strong reactions," Adidas said in a statement, according to the Times of Israel. "It was never our intent to cause offense and we apologize for anyone affected," the company added, describing the promotion as a local initiative rather than part of a global campaign.

Gaza amputation crisis cited

Pro-Palestinian activists criticized the decision to include a former Israeli soldier in a campaign centered on amputees, contrasting the promotion with the thousands of Palestinians who have lost limbs during Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip. The World Health Organization estimates published in May said Gaza has recorded more than 5,000 traumatic limb amputations and over 22,000 major extremity injuries since October 2023, according to the agency report. Spanish actor Javier Bardem was among those who urged consumers to boycott the company over the promotion.

Historical controversies

Adidas stated its Single Shoe service was intended to promote inclusion by allowing people with limb differences to purchase only the shoe they need, noting the program was expanding across Europe, Asia and the Middle East, including Palestine, Lebanon and Egypt. The company has faced similar controversies over the past decade, including boycott calls in 2012 over its sponsorship of the Jerusalem Marathon and pressure in 2018 from Palestinian football clubs regarding its sponsorship of the Israel Football Association. In July 2024, Adidas removed Palestinian-American model Bella Hadid from a retro shoe campaign referencing the 1972 Munich Olympics after Israel criticized her inclusion, later apologizing for what it called an "unintentional mistake" while declining to reinstate her.

Titles :adidasshalev bitonisrael-palestine conflictgaza warjavier bardembella hadidboycott campaignssingle shoe service
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