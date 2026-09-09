



The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates issued a joint statement on Wednesday endorsing London's decision to prohibit imports originating from illegal Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory, describing the measure as an important step toward enforcing international law and holding settlement entities accountable.

They expressed hope that Britain's move would catalyze broader international action against organizations and individuals engaged in illegal settlement activities, emphasizing the obligation of all states not to recognize the legal validity of the situation arising from Israel's occupation. The ministers noted that the restrictions align with UN Security Council Resolution 2334 and the International Court of Justice's advisory opinion of July 19, 2024.

Twelve nations announce parallel trade restrictions

In a separate development, the foreign ministers of Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK confirmed their intention to introduce national restrictions on trade with illegal settlements — or to support equivalent European measures — while warning that Israel's actions in the West Bank were undermining prospects for a two-state solution. Israel responded by announcing the closure of the British consulate in occupied East Jerusalem, which provides consular services to Palestinians.

Call for Gaza plan implementation

The eight-nation bloc reiterated that Gaza constitutes an integral part of occupied Palestinian territory and called for the "full and immediate implementation" of US President Donald Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, stating the initiative should facilitate reconstruction and lay foundations for lasting peace. They reaffirmed that "the only viable path" to achieving a just and comprehensive peace is the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.