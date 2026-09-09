Home
World
Middle East
Türkiye, seven nations back UK ban on illegal settlement goods

Türkiye, seven nations back UK ban on illegal settlement goods

Yenişafak English AA
20:28, 09/09/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Türkiye, seven nations back UK ban on illegal settlement goods
AA
File photo

The foreign ministers of Türkiye and seven other nations on Wednesday welcomed Britain's decision to block imports from illegal Israeli settlements, urging the international community to adopt similar measures and hold settlement entities accountable under international law.


The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates issued a joint statement on Wednesday endorsing London's decision to prohibit imports originating from illegal Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory, describing the measure as an important step toward enforcing international law and holding settlement entities accountable.

They expressed hope that Britain's move would catalyze broader international action against organizations and individuals engaged in illegal settlement activities, emphasizing the obligation of all states not to recognize the legal validity of the situation arising from Israel's occupation. The ministers noted that the restrictions align with UN Security Council Resolution 2334 and the International Court of Justice's advisory opinion of July 19, 2024.

Twelve nations announce parallel trade restrictions

In a separate development, the foreign ministers of Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK confirmed their intention to introduce national restrictions on trade with illegal settlements — or to support equivalent European measures — while warning that Israel's actions in the West Bank were undermining prospects for a two-state solution. Israel responded by announcing the closure of the British consulate in occupied East Jerusalem, which provides consular services to Palestinians.

Call for Gaza plan implementation

The eight-nation bloc reiterated that Gaza constitutes an integral part of occupied Palestinian territory and called for the "full and immediate implementation" of US President Donald Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, stating the initiative should facilitate reconstruction and lay foundations for lasting peace. They reaffirmed that "the only viable path" to achieving a just and comprehensive peace is the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Titles :ukisraelpalestinian territoriesillegal settlementstwo-state solutiondonald trumpgaza conflicttürkiyeun security council resolution 2334international court of justice
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026