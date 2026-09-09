



Jordan's armed forces on Wednesday announced that air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed 18 ballistic missiles launched from Iranian territory, with the remaining two projectiles landing in open areas away from population centers. A military spokesperson said no casualties were reported in the attack, according to the official Petra news agency. Specialized teams were deployed to secure areas where missile debris had fallen, the statement added, urging citizens to avoid approaching suspicious objects and to immediately notify authorities.

The military said it remains on the highest state of alert, with radar, early-warning and air defense systems operating to protect the kingdom's security and sovereignty over its airspace. Defense capabilities across the kingdom have been fully activated following the latest escalation in regional tensions.

Iranian retaliation

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps took responsibility for the attack, stating it had targeted a US military base in Jordan with ballistic missiles. The elite force said its retaliatory attacks against the United States would continue until Washington ends its aggression in the region, according to official statements from Tehran.

The missile barrage came amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington following recent military exchanges in regional waters. Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that attacks against American military assets would persist as long as US forces maintain what Tehran describes as aggressive postures in the Middle East.

US naval operations

The developments followed hours after US Central Command announced that American forces had destroyed five Iranian crude oil carriers in recent operations. The IRGC had targeted a US Navy warship with ballistic missiles twice over the past two days, though the vessel evaded both attacks and continued patrolling regional waters without American personnel harmed, according to the military statement.