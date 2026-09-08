Home
World
Middle East
Haaretz reveals Netanyahu ignored UAE warning before Oct. 7 attack

Haaretz reveals Netanyahu ignored UAE warning before Oct. 7 attack

Yeni Şafak Newsroom
13:33, 08/09/2026, Tuesday
Yeni Şafak
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Haaretz reveals Netanyahu ignored UAE warning before Oct. 7 attack
Yeni Şafak

A bombshell investigation by Israel's Haaretz newspaper has revealed that UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed personally warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about an impending Hamas operation ten days before the October 7, 2023, Al-Aqsa Flood attack. Netanyahu allegedly dismissed the intelligence, suggesting the threat might originate from the West Bank, and took no action to bolster defenses.

Israeli daily Haaretz has published a sweeping investigation exposing a critical intelligence failure surrounding the October 7, 2023, Al-Aqsa Flood operation, revealing that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received a direct warning from a regional leader but chose to ignore it. According to the report, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed placed a 45-minute phone call to Netanyahu approximately ten days before the Hamas incursion, relaying specific intelligence that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was planning a major escalation that would shake the region. The Emirati leadership reportedly obtained this information through Palestinian contacts and advisers aware of Sinwar's intentions, and due to the sensitivity of the matter, conveyed it directly to the prime minister rather than through Israel's intelligence services.

Warning dismissed as West Bank issue

Haaretz's investigation describes Netanyahu's response to the Emirati warning as notably relaxed, with the prime minister allegedly suggesting that any potential threat was more likely to originate from the West Bank rather than Gaza. The report characterizes Netanyahu as being trapped within his own "conceptual framework," a term used to describe his long-standing strategy of managing the Gaza conflict through containment rather than confrontation. The investigation asserts that warnings from regional leaders were effectively shelved, contributing to the catastrophic intelligence failure that allowed Hamas fighters to breach Israel's defenses using motorized paragliders and overwhelm the Iron Dome system.

Political fallout intensifies

The revelations have sent shockwaves through Israeli politics, with former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett launching a sharp attack on Netanyahu via social media. Bennett, who is running against Netanyahu in the upcoming October 27 elections, accused the incumbent of criminal negligence, stating, "Ignoring these warnings constitutes a criminal offense, and that is why he is doing everything in his power to prevent the establishment of a state inquiry commission that would reveal the truth." Bennett further emphasized that Netanyahu failed to convene the security cabinet or alert the military apparatus, leaving Israel completely unprepared for the assault.

Mossad's invincibility myth shattered

Beyond the political repercussions, Haaretz's investigation has dealt a significant blow to the long-held perception of Israeli military and intelligence invincibility. The report underscores that the operational capabilities of Mossad and the Israel Defense Forces, once regarded as legendary, now appear deeply flawed in the wake of October 7. Bennett, in his remarks, suggested that the upcoming elections would mark a turning point, declaring, "In 50 days, everything will change." The investigation has also reignited broader international criticism, with Israel's ongoing military campaign in Gaza drawing global condemnation and reinforcing a perception among some international observers of the Netanyahu government as pursuing policies that have isolated the nation diplomatically.



Titles :IsraelNetanyahuIntelligenceHamasGaza
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026