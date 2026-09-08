Israeli daily Haaretz has published a sweeping investigation exposing a critical intelligence failure surrounding the October 7, 2023, Al-Aqsa Flood operation, revealing that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received a direct warning from a regional leader but chose to ignore it. According to the report, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed placed a 45-minute phone call to Netanyahu approximately ten days before the Hamas incursion, relaying specific intelligence that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was planning a major escalation that would shake the region. The Emirati leadership reportedly obtained this information through Palestinian contacts and advisers aware of Sinwar's intentions, and due to the sensitivity of the matter, conveyed it directly to the prime minister rather than through Israel's intelligence services.

Warning dismissed as West Bank issue

Haaretz's investigation describes Netanyahu's response to the Emirati warning as notably relaxed, with the prime minister allegedly suggesting that any potential threat was more likely to originate from the West Bank rather than Gaza. The report characterizes Netanyahu as being trapped within his own "conceptual framework," a term used to describe his long-standing strategy of managing the Gaza conflict through containment rather than confrontation. The investigation asserts that warnings from regional leaders were effectively shelved, contributing to the catastrophic intelligence failure that allowed Hamas fighters to breach Israel's defenses using motorized paragliders and overwhelm the Iron Dome system.

Political fallout intensifies

The revelations have sent shockwaves through Israeli politics, with former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett launching a sharp attack on Netanyahu via social media. Bennett, who is running against Netanyahu in the upcoming October 27 elections, accused the incumbent of criminal negligence, stating, "Ignoring these warnings constitutes a criminal offense, and that is why he is doing everything in his power to prevent the establishment of a state inquiry commission that would reveal the truth." Bennett further emphasized that Netanyahu failed to convene the security cabinet or alert the military apparatus, leaving Israel completely unprepared for the assault.

Mossad's invincibility myth shattered

Beyond the political repercussions, Haaretz's investigation has dealt a significant blow to the long-held perception of Israeli military and intelligence invincibility. The report underscores that the operational capabilities of Mossad and the Israel Defense Forces, once regarded as legendary, now appear deeply flawed in the wake of October 7. Bennett, in his remarks, suggested that the upcoming elections would mark a turning point, declaring, "In 50 days, everything will change." The investigation has also reignited broader international criticism, with Israel's ongoing military campaign in Gaza drawing global condemnation and reinforcing a perception among some international observers of the Netanyahu government as pursuing policies that have isolated the nation diplomatically.