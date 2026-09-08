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US weighs Middle East drawdown after strikes expose base vulnerabilities

US weighs Middle East drawdown after strikes expose base vulnerabilities

Elif Şanlı
10:50, 08/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 10:56, 08/09/2026, Tuesday
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US weighs Middle East drawdown after strikes expose base vulnerabilities
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US military and intelligence officials have begun discussing potential troop reductions and base closures across the Middle East after Iranian strikes exposed vulnerabilities at American facilities, with some questioning whether to rebuild destroyed outposts, CNN reported citing six sources.

US military and intelligence officials have begun informal discussions on reducing the Pentagon's permanent footprint across the Middle East, weighing troop cuts and facility closures as the Trump administration seeks to end the war with Iran, CNN reported citing six sources. The discussions could mark another shift in Washington's regional posture following the dramatic expansion of US presence after the September 11, 2001 attacks. About 50,000 American troops remain deployed across the region alongside two aircraft carriers and more than a dozen guided-missile destroyers, according to the report.

Vulnerabilities and regional burden

Senior Pentagon officials have privately indicated they want to reduce troop levels in Gulf countries while shifting more of the defense burden to regional partners, CNN said. The idea of hardening remaining facilities gained urgency after Iranian missile and drone attacks destroyed a CIA outpost in Riyadh and struck installations in Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. "The vulnerabilities were always known, but the US never acted on it with urgency," a US official told the network.

Uncertain future for damaged bases

Officials are examining whether to move some installations underground and considering whether intelligence and special operations missions could be conducted without permanent regional bases, with personnel deployed from the US for specific operations before returning home, according to the report. Washington may choose not to rebuild some severely damaged facilities because of the costs involved, and the US and Iran remain far from a settlement despite the ongoing discussions.

Pentagon comptroller Jules "Jay" Hurst III said in April that repair decisions would depend partly on future regional posture, with Tehran continuing to target American forces in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates last week. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle said US Navy personnel would not return soon to Bahrain, the traditional home of the 5th Fleet. "We're not getting back in there anytime soon," Caudle said.

Titles :us militarymiddle eastpentagonirandonald trumpgulf statesbahrainciaus navyiranian attacks
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