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Iran warns US 'economic warfare' may trigger Gulf exclusion zone

Iran warns US 'economic warfare' may trigger Gulf exclusion zone

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07:35, 08/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 07:50, 08/09/2026, Tuesday
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Iran warns US 'economic warfare' may trigger Gulf exclusion zone
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Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, warned that continued US "economic warfare" could prompt Tehran to establish a maritime exclusion zone across the Gulf, adding that the Islamic Republic has fundamentally recalibrated its operational posture toward American warships and bases following recent military exchanges.


Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, warned early Tuesday that continued American "economic warfare" against Tehran could trigger the establishment of a maritime exclusion zone stretching across the Persian Gulf to the existing blockade perimeter, according to a post on social media.

Speaking on the US platform X, Rezaei stated that Washington had received a clear warning in recent days from Iran's new missiles. "Economic warfare will be met by a maritime exclusion zone across the Persian Gulf to the blockade perimeter," he said, adding that Tehran had "fundamentally recalibrated" its operational posture toward US warships and bases.

Regional tensions escalate

Regional tensions have surged since US-Israeli military action against Iran began on February 28, prompting retaliatory missile and drone strikes by Tehran against Israel and American interests across the region. The conflict has disrupted navigation through the strategic Strait of Hormuz — a vital artery for global oil shipments — and raised fears of wider escalation.

Stalled diplomacy

Iran and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding in June — mediated by Pakistan and Qatar — outlining steps toward ending hostilities, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and addressing economic restrictions. Both sides have since accused each other of failing to implement commitments under the agreement, while military tensions have persisted alongside disputes over sanctions and navigation rights.

Titles :mohsen rezaeiiranunited statespersian gulfstrait of hormuzsupreme national security councileconomic warfaremaritime exclusion zonepakistanqatar
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