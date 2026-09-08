The Saudi-led military coalition said Tuesday that attacks by Yemen's Houthi group had injured at least 73 civilians in cities across southern Saudi Arabia. The strikes targeted civilian and commercial infrastructure in the region. Coalition officials vowed to deploy all necessary operational measures to deter further aggression and protect Saudi citizens.

Attacks on civilian infrastructure

Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki al-Maliki stated that the Houthis launched "senseless attacks" against civilian and commercial sites in the cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran. He characterized the strikes, which wounded civilians including women and children, as a "dangerous escalation" and a "blatant violation" of the Kingdom's sovereignty, accusing the group of deliberate "extremist and criminal behavior" that undermines regional stability.

Coalition vows decisive measures

The coalition affirmed that the Joint Forces Command will deploy "all necessary operational measures" to deter the hostile attacks and protect Saudi citizens. Al-Maliki noted that the military leadership remains committed to neutralizing the sources of the threat through decisive defensive action.

The violence comes amid renewed diplomatic efforts to resolve the protracted conflict in Yemen, which has drawn in regional powers and triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. Saudi Arabia has faced repeated missile and drone attacks from the Houthis since Riyadh entered the war against the group in 2015.