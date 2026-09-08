Houthi attacks spark fires at Saudi energy facilities

The Saudi Energy Ministry announced on Tuesday that fires had broken out at energy facilities in southern Saudi Arabia following attacks by Yemen's Houthi movement. The strikes caused temporary disruptions to operations at the targeted sites, according to the official statement.

Houthi strikes target southern infrastructure

The ministry confirmed that "Specialized teams have begun containing the fires and securing the affected sites," adding that operations had been temporarily halted at some locations. The attacks struck multiple facilities across the southern region, the statement said.

Saudi authorities reported earlier Tuesday that the Houthi group had targeted civilian and economic infrastructure in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran. At least 73 civilians were injured in the bombardment, including women and children.

Coalition condemns 'dangerous escalation'

The Saudi-led coalition denounced the assault as a "dangerous escalation" and vowed to take necessary operational measures to neutralize the sources of threats. The coalition said it would respond forcefully to the attacks, which represent a significant intensification of cross-border hostilities from Yemen.