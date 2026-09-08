Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday that Washington's return to its commitments under the Islamabad memorandum would pave the way for reduced regional tensions, blaming the current crisis on US violations of the June pact, according to a statement from Tehran. The two ministers discussed bilateral relations alongside the latest regional and international developments during the telephone call.

Diplomatic exchange

Araghchi stated: "The solution is simple. The US side's return to and compliance with its commitments and signature under the Islamabad memorandum will pave the way for a return to normal conditions," he said. The Iranian minister also briefed Motegi on recent negotiations between Tehran and Muscat regarding the Strait of Hormuz, noting that the two countries had achieved notable headway in establishing a temporary transit corridor through the strategic chokepoint and that consultations would continue regarding long-term management mechanisms.

Tokyo urges restraint

Motegi expressed "deep concern" over the resumption of attacks between Washington and Tehran, according to a statement from Tokyo. "It is important to achieve an early de-escalation of the situation and resume talks between the US and Iran as soon as possible," he said, requesting Iran to show maximum flexibility to avoid a prolonged continuation of the current impasse. He also expressed concern over Iran's continued attacks on civilian vessels and strongly requested Tehran to exercise "maximum restraint."

Reiterating Tokyo's position on the importance of restoring free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz without additional costs at the earliest possible date, Motegi said the waterway's future should be discussed by the international community as a whole, including littoral states, user states, and the International Maritime Organization, in accordance with international law. He called on Iran to urge the Houthi group in Yemen to "exercise restraint," underscoring the importance of ensuring stability in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and explaining that Japan would work with Yemen's government to this end. The Islamabad memorandum was signed in June following mediation by Islamabad and Doha, providing for an end to hostilities and a framework for negotiations between Tehran and Washington, though Iran has since accused the US of failing to implement key provisions related to sanctions and the naval blockade.