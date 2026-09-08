Home
World
Asia
Iran says US return to Islamabad pact would ease tensions

Iran says US return to Islamabad pact would ease tensions

Elif Şanlı
14:16, 08/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 14:21, 08/09/2026, Tuesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Iran says US return to Islamabad pact would ease tensions
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his Japanese counterpart on Tuesday that Washington's return to the Islamabad memorandum would pave the way for reduced regional tensions, as Tokyo urged Tehran to exercise maximum restraint over attacks on civilian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday that Washington's return to its commitments under the Islamabad memorandum would pave the way for reduced regional tensions, blaming the current crisis on US violations of the June pact, according to a statement from Tehran. The two ministers discussed bilateral relations alongside the latest regional and international developments during the telephone call.

Diplomatic exchange

Araghchi stated: "The solution is simple. The US side's return to and compliance with its commitments and signature under the Islamabad memorandum will pave the way for a return to normal conditions," he said. The Iranian minister also briefed Motegi on recent negotiations between Tehran and Muscat regarding the Strait of Hormuz, noting that the two countries had achieved notable headway in establishing a temporary transit corridor through the strategic chokepoint and that consultations would continue regarding long-term management mechanisms.

Tokyo urges restraint

Motegi expressed "deep concern" over the resumption of attacks between Washington and Tehran, according to a statement from Tokyo. "It is important to achieve an early de-escalation of the situation and resume talks between the US and Iran as soon as possible," he said, requesting Iran to show maximum flexibility to avoid a prolonged continuation of the current impasse. He also expressed concern over Iran's continued attacks on civilian vessels and strongly requested Tehran to exercise "maximum restraint."

Reiterating Tokyo's position on the importance of restoring free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz without additional costs at the earliest possible date, Motegi said the waterway's future should be discussed by the international community as a whole, including littoral states, user states, and the International Maritime Organization, in accordance with international law. He called on Iran to urge the Houthi group in Yemen to "exercise restraint," underscoring the importance of ensuring stability in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and explaining that Japan would work with Yemen's government to this end. The Islamabad memorandum was signed in June following mediation by Islamabad and Doha, providing for an end to hostilities and a framework for negotiations between Tehran and Washington, though Iran has since accused the US of failing to implement key provisions related to sanctions and the naval blockade.

Titles :abbas araghchitoshimitsu motegistrait of hormuzislamabad memorandumiran-us tensionsomanyemenbab el-mandeb
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026