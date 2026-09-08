UN commission warns Israeli attacks on Syria 'must stop'

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria on Tuesday expressed "deep concern" over Israeli military operations in southern Syria, stating that such attacks violate the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. "We are deeply concerned about the Israeli attacks on southern Syria and affirm that they constitute a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the commission said during a briefing to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. "This is unacceptable and must stop," it added.

Areas of southern Syria, particularly Quneitra and Daraa provinces, have witnessed repeated Israeli military incursions in recent months, including raids on homes, the establishment of checkpoints and arrests, as well as shelling. The commission delivered its assessment during the 63rd regular session of the Human Rights Council, which began in Geneva on Monday and runs through Oct. 7.

Post-Assad escalation

Israel has occupied most of the Syrian Golan Heights since 1967, but expanded its presence following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime on Dec. 8, 2024. Israeli authorities declared the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement collapsed and moved into the demilitarized buffer zone and other positions, including the Syrian side of Mount Hermon. The commission noted that these actions compound ongoing tensions in southern provinces where residents face military raids and movement restrictions.

Accountability efforts

On developments inside Syria, the commission told the council it was witnessing an acceleration in reconstruction and progress in efforts to build accountability institutions, stressing that "accountability is an essential element for the success of the transitional justice process in Syria." The body welcomed the renewal of its mandate and thanked the Syrian government for enabling it to carry out its work.

The UN Human Rights Council established the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria in August 2011 to investigate alleged violations of international human rights law since March that year. For years, the commission conducted its investigations from outside Syria because it lacked access to the country, relying on interviews with victims and witnesses as well as documents, photographs, videos and satellite imagery.