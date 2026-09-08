Arab foreign ministers gathered in Cairo on Monday demanded immediate international intervention to shield Palestinians from Israeli violence, adopting resolutions that condemned ongoing attacks and rejected any form of forced displacement from occupied territories. The ministers issued the call at the conclusion of a ministerial meeting held at the League's headquarters in Egypt, urging the United Nations and Security Council to take concrete steps to halt Israeli aggression against civilians.

Gaza reconstruction and ceasefire implementation

The Arab ministers endorsed a comprehensive Arab-Islamic plan for Gaza's recovery and reconstruction, calling for political, financial and legal backing from the international community and supporting an international funding conference in Cairo to mobilize resources for rebuilding. Delegates pressed for full implementation of the ceasefire agreement reached at the 2025 Sharm el-Sheikh peace summit, demanding an immediate end to Israeli military operations and the commencement of reconstruction efforts across the enclave.

Rejection of displacement and war crimes allegations

The resolutions categorically rejected any attempt to alter the demographic composition of Palestinian territories through forced displacement or Israel's so-called "voluntary migration," warning that such actions would constitute ethnic cleansing and grave violations of international law. Ministers condemned Israel's conduct in Gaza as encompassing genocide, starvation, siege tactics, war crimes and crimes against humanity, stating that Israeli military operations have killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 since the beginning of hostilities, leaving much of the territory's civilian infrastructure in ruins.