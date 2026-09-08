Home
World
Middle East
Russian, Saudi FMs discuss Middle East tensions, bilateral ties

Russian, Saudi FMs discuss Middle East tensions, bilateral ties

Elif Şanlı
14:17, 08/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 14:21, 08/09/2026, Tuesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Russian, Saudi FMs discuss Middle East tensions, bilateral ties
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss Middle East tensions and expanding bilateral cooperation, with both ministers emphasizing the strategic importance of their partnership for global economic stability.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow is interested in resolving the tense situation in the Middle East, speaking at the start of talks with his Saudi counterpart in the Russian capital. Meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Lavrov stated that bilateral cooperation and regional issues of mutual interest topped the agenda.

Expanding partnership

Lavrov noted that Russian-Saudi relations continue to expand annually across trade, investment, culture, and humanitarian affairs. Al Saud said Russian-Saudi cooperation "has become an essential factor that helps stabilize the global economy in its entirety," emphasizing the strategic weight of their partnership.

Energy coordination

The Saudi minister highlighted close collaboration in energy markets. "We cooperate closely in energy and energy markets," he said. "It helps us balance supply and demand and ensure the interests of both producers and consumers." He added that the meeting offered an opportunity to continue dialogue and address pressing regional and global challenges.

Strategic consultations

Al Saud said Riyadh remains interested in continuing consultations and coordination with Russia on matters of mutual interest. The ministers met in Moscow amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to address regional security challenges.

Titles :sergey lavrovfaisal bin farhan al saudrussiasaudi arabiamiddle eastmoscowenergy cooperationbilateral relations
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026