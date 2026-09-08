Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow is interested in resolving the tense situation in the Middle East, speaking at the start of talks with his Saudi counterpart in the Russian capital. Meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Lavrov stated that bilateral cooperation and regional issues of mutual interest topped the agenda.

Expanding partnership

Lavrov noted that Russian-Saudi relations continue to expand annually across trade, investment, culture, and humanitarian affairs. Al Saud said Russian-Saudi cooperation "has become an essential factor that helps stabilize the global economy in its entirety," emphasizing the strategic weight of their partnership.

Energy coordination

The Saudi minister highlighted close collaboration in energy markets. "We cooperate closely in energy and energy markets," he said. "It helps us balance supply and demand and ensure the interests of both producers and consumers." He added that the meeting offered an opportunity to continue dialogue and address pressing regional and global challenges.

Strategic consultations

Al Saud said Riyadh remains interested in continuing consultations and coordination with Russia on matters of mutual interest. The ministers met in Moscow amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to address regional security challenges.