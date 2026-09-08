Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Tuesday to discuss freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the ongoing conflict between Washington and Tehran, according to official statements.

The two ministers reviewed bilateral cooperation and regional security developments during the talks, with Al Thani later describing the exchange as a "fruitful meeting" on social media. "We discussed strengthening bilateral relations to serve our mutual interests, reviewed regional and international developments, and looked forward to working together for international peace and security," he said on X.

Strategic partnership

Wang highlighted the strategic partnership between Doha and Beijing, stating that "China firmly supports Qatar in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence, security and stability." He said China "is the most reliable and long-term partner in Qatar's development process" and added that Beijing "is willing to maintain communication and cooperation with Qatar on international and regional affairs," according to Xinhua News Agency.

Regional mediation

The visit comes as Qatar continues mediation efforts alongside Pakistan to secure a negotiated settlement between the US and Iran, which has blocked the strategic waterway for months. China and Qatar established diplomatic ties in 1988 and maintain annual trade volume of approximately $24 billion, with Doha supplying nearly 30% of Beijing's liquefied natural gas requirements.