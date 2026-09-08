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Japan tightens short-term rentals as Shinjuku confronts overtourism

Japan tightens short-term rentals as Shinjuku confronts overtourism

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14:35, 08/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 14:35, 08/09/2026, Tuesday
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Japan tightens short-term rentals as Shinjuku confronts overtourism
The receipt of more than a thousand official complaints from local residents within a year prompted the local administration to take direct legal action.

Tokyo’s Shinjuku district is moving to restrict short-term rental properties in residential neighborhoods following more than 1,000 complaints from residents in a year. The measure is aimed at curbing noise, waste, smoking violations and trespassing linked to tourism, as Japan expands efforts to manage record visitor numbers and protect local communities.

Tokyo’s Shinjuku district, one of Japan’s busiest tourist hubs, is preparing new restrictions on short-term rentals in residential areas, particularly around schools and cultural heritage sites. The move is expected to affect around 2,000 rental properties in a district that has one of the country’s largest concentrations of such accommodation.

Annual rental limit may be reduced

The local regulation is expected to become official in February. Under the planned rules, the maximum period for short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods would also be reduced from 180 days to 120 days per year.

More than 1,000 complaints

Growing friction between residents and visitors has pushed Shinjuku authorities toward a broader regulatory response. More than 1,000 formal complaints were reportedly submitted by residents over the past year, with concerns ranging from improperly discarded rubbish and late-night noise to violations of smoking rules and unauthorized entry onto private property.

Officials argue that penalties or temporary suspension of individual rental operators have failed to address the wider problem. They therefore see a district-wide legal framework as a more lasting way to manage the impact of short-term tourism accommodation.

Japan broadens response to overtourism

The Shinjuku decision comes as Japan grapples with the consequences of record tourist numbers. While international tourism provides significant economic benefits, the rapid growth in visitors has intensified pressure on residential areas and major destinations across the country.

Kyoto has already introduced stricter rules, limiting short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods to 60 days a year. Other measures have also been introduced at popular sites, including visitor controls around Mount Fuji and restrictions affecting some traditional festivals, reflecting Japan’s broader effort to balance tourism revenues with the preservation of local life and cultural heritage.

Titles :JapanShinjukuovertourismtourismrentals
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