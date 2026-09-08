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Indonesia reopens airports shut by Anak Krakatau ash

Indonesia reopens airports shut by Anak Krakatau ash

Elif Şanlı
10:52, 08/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 10:57, 08/09/2026, Tuesday
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Indonesia reopens airports shut by Anak Krakatau ash
File photo

Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency confirmed Tuesday that all seven airports closed by Mount Anak Krakatau's volcanic ash have resumed operations following safety assessments, though officials cautioned that the volcano remains active and dispersion patterns could shift rapidly without warning.

Indonesian aviation authorities on Tuesday confirmed that all seven airports forced to close by volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau have resumed operations following safety assessments, ending two days of widespread flight disruptions across the archipelago. Berton Panjaitan, spokesperson for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, told Anadolu Agency that restrictions were lifted after inspections determined conditions had stabilized sufficiently for commercial aviation.

"The situation has significantly improved. As of today, there are no airports that remain closed due to the impact of volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau," Panjaitan said in a statement. "All previously affected airports have resumed operations following safety assessments and inspections," he added.

Volcanic threat persists

Volcanic ash first entered Indonesian airspace on Saturday, initially forcing eight airports to suspend operations as authorities prioritized passenger safety over flight schedules. By Sunday and Monday, seven facilities remained shuttered as ash clouds drifted across flight paths, stranding travelers and forcing airlines to cancel services throughout the region.

Despite the reopenings, officials emphasized that Mount Anak Krakatau continues to erupt and could produce additional ash plumes threatening aviation corridors. "We remain vigilant because Mount Anak Krakatau is still active and volcanic ash dispersion can change rapidly," Panjaitan stated, noting that meteorological agencies maintain continuous surveillance and will adjust flight operations immediately if monitoring equipment detects new ash concentrations.

Titles :anak krakataumount anak krakatauindonesiaberton panjaitannational disaster mitigation agencyvolcanic ashairport closureaviation safety
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