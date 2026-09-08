Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that a Russian drone attack partially destroyed the building of the My-Ukraina television channel in central Kyiv, injuring at least five people as emergency crews worked to extinguish fires at the site. The daytime strike targeted the broadcaster's facility, which forms part of Ukraine's United News telethon, Zelenskyy said in a statement on X. "As of now, five people have been reported injured. Unfortunately, that number may still rise," he said. Zelenskyy added: "Not a single strike against Ukraine and Ukrainians – against life itself – can be left unpunished. Russia must be stopped, and this is possible only through joint efforts."

Overnight barrage kills three

The attack came just hours after overnight Russian drone strikes killed at least three people and injured 19 others across the capital, according to city authorities. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that the barrage caused damage in the Darnytskyi, Holosiivskyi, Podilskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Solomianskyi districts, as well as in the Boryspil and Fastiv districts of the wider Kyiv region. Strikes also extended to the Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Odesa, and Kharkiv regions.

Russian Defense Ministry claims

Ukraine's Air Force reported that air defenses shot down 142 out of 166 drones and 33 missiles launched by Russia overnight. The Russian Defense Ministry stated it had conducted strikes on "Ukrainian military-industrial facilities, logistics and warehouse centers, and military installations" in Kyiv and other regions, though independent verification of the claims remains difficult. The strikes resumed following the expiration of a three-day pause in attacks on Moscow and Kyiv that had been observed while US envoys visited both capitals over the weekend for peace talks. Both sides have increasingly targeted logistics centers and energy infrastructure in recent months, while denying deliberate attacks on civilian sites.