Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orban on Tuesday announced the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats, stating they "had engaged in activities in Hungary that are unacceptable for diplomats under the Vienna Convention." Orban said the decision protects Hungary's security and sovereignty without constituting a break in diplomatic relations with Moscow.

Diplomatic protocols cited

Speaking to reporters in Budapest, Orban emphasized that the expulsion does not amount to cutting diplomatic ties, noting that Hungary will maintain necessary dialogue with Russia on the basis of mutual respect and adherence to diplomatic rules. She declined to provide specific details about the alleged conduct or disclose the names and positions of the diplomats concerned.

Shift under new government

The move marks a notable shift in Hungarian-Russian relations under Prime Minister Peter Magyar's administration, which assumed office in May. That month, Budapest expelled a separate Russian diplomat over intelligence-gathering allegations and Orban summoned Ambassador Evgeny Stanislavov following drone strikes on Ukraine's western Zakarpattia region, home to a significant ethnic Hungarian population.

"I told the Russian ambassador that it was completely unacceptable for Hungary that they were now attacking Transcarpathia," Orban said regarding the May incident. She urged Moscow to work toward "an immediate ceasefire and a peaceful and lasting end to the (Ukraine) war as soon as possible," according to official statements.