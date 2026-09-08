Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared on Tuesday that Tehran will persist with its resistance against attacks until those he termed aggressors fully regret their actions, reaffirming the Islamic Republic's stance amid ongoing regional tensions. In a post on X, Pezeshkian stated: "Iran has always opposed war and has regarded avoiding warmongering as essential to safeguarding the interests of the people and regional security."

He added: "But just as it has bravely defended itself against aggression until today, it will continue this resistance with strength until the aggressors fully regret it, and will safeguard the rights of the great Iranian nation." His comments come amid the continuing conflict between Iran and the United States, which has seen heightened military activity across the region.

Islamabad memorandum

Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding in June following mediation efforts by Pakistan and Qatar, establishing a framework for ending hostilities and further negotiations. Iranian officials have since accused the United States of violating the agreement and failing to implement its commitments, repeatedly stating that American military operations and a naval blockade must cease for tensions to ease.

Diplomatic channels

Earlier on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi that Washington's return to its commitments under the Islamabad memorandum would pave the way for de-escalation. Araghchi also noted that Iran and Oman have made significant progress in negotiations on establishing a temporary transit route through the Strait of Hormuz.