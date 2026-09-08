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UN Council to decide UNIFIL future as 2026 mandate ends

UN Council to decide UNIFIL future as 2026 mandate ends

Elif Şanlı
13:59, 08/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 14:03, 08/09/2026, Tuesday
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UN Council to decide UNIFIL future as 2026 mandate ends
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UNIFIL spokesperson Dany Ghafri said the Security Council will determine the mission's future after its mandate expires on Dec 31, 2026, with options including monitoring operations and assistance to the Lebanese army.

UNIFIL spokesperson Dany Ghafri told Anadolu the UN Security Council will decide the future of the Lebanon peacekeeping mission after its mandate expires on Dec 31, 2026, with options including monitoring operations and assistance to the Lebanese army.

Mission deadline

Speaking in Beirut, Ghafri noted that Security Council Resolution 2790, issued in August 2025, extended the UN Interim Force in Lebanon's mandate for a final time until the end of 2026. "But by the end of Dec 31, 2026, the mission's operations will stop, and UNIFIL will begin a gradual and safe withdrawal during 2027," he said. The force is currently preparing withdrawal plans in coordination with troop-contributing countries and the Lebanese government.

Security challenges

UNIFIL currently maintains around 7,500 peacekeepers from nearly 50 countries, operating amid heightened tensions in southern Lebanon. Ghafri said the situation has "changed radically" since the resolution was issued, noting that Israeli forces occupy large parts of the mission's operational area and airstrikes continue despite a lower pace than earlier this year. "We are still living in an area facing major security challenges," he added.

Israel's assault on Lebanon since March 2 has killed at least 4,362 people and displaced more than 1 million, according to Lebanese authorities. Ghafri stated that UNIFIL has repeatedly asked the Israeli army to withdraw from occupied areas, where the mission has monitored demolitions and explosions causing major damage to civilian infrastructure. "This is very dangerous," he warned, citing both physical destruction and psychological impacts on residents hoping to return to their villages.

Diplomatic framework

Resolution 1701, which underpins the mission's mandate, remains valid regardless of UNIFIL's future, Ghafri emphasized. "Resolution 1701 remains valid, and its principles remain in place," he said, citing the resolution's provisions on extending state authority, strengthening the Lebanese army, Israeli withdrawal, and disarmament of armed groups. "Any sustainable agreements or solutions reached in the area would be based on the principles of Resolution 1701."

The framework follows a US-mediated agreement signed on June 26 between Beirut and Tel Aviv, which provides for gradual Israeli withdrawal in exchange for Lebanese army deployment and disarmament of armed groups. Ghafri noted this agreement does not mention UNIFIL or Resolution 1701, though the mission stands ready to assist if requested. Lebanon's government has called for reconsidering Resolution 2790, warning of a security vacuum, while President Joseph Aoun has welcomed potential assistance from "brotherly or friendly" nations if UNIFIL cannot extend its presence.

Future options

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres presented options to the Security Council on June 1 regarding how to continue implementing Resolution 1701 after UNIFIL departs. The proposals include monitoring, observation and assistance to the Lebanese army, Ghafri said, adding that the council may adopt one option, amend them, or take no decision. If the council fails to act by the deadline, UNIFIL will proceed with the withdrawal timeline outlined in Resolution 2790.

Titles :unifildany ghafrilebanonisraelun security councilresolution 1701joseph aounantonio guterressouthern lebanon
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