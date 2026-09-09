Home
World
Asia
Seoul consults US, European allies on Strait of Hormuz

Seoul consults US, European allies on Strait of Hormuz

Yenişafak English AA
12:02, 09/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 12:19, 09/09/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Seoul consults US, European allies on Strait of Hormuz
AA
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and French President Emmanuel Macron

President Lee Jae Myung told his French counterpart that Seoul will determine its contribution to international efforts in the Strait of Hormuz based on national interests and public consensus rather than external pressure, as officials confirmed ongoing consultations with Washington, Paris and London.


South Korean President Lee Jae Myung held two-hour talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Tuesday to discuss Seoul's potential role in international efforts to maintain freedom of navigation in the strategic waterway. The meeting came as South Korea remains in consultations with the United States, France and Britain regarding "practical contributions" to the region, a presidential office official said. "Korea's position is to have a role in international efforts to keep the Strait of Hormuz open to navigation," the official said.

National interest priority

Lee signaled that Seoul will not rush into deploying troops to the strait despite continued pressure from Washington. "Recognizing the importance of stability in the strait, we will determine how to contribute based on our national interests and public consensus," Lee added, emphasizing that external pressure would not dictate the decision. The discussions focused on maritime security coordination without presupposing military commitments.

No deployment decision

Officials stressed that Tuesday's meeting did not advance specific plans for troop deployment or define the nature of South Korea's contribution. "It would be premature to characterize today's discussion as being about deploying troops," the presidential office official said. "We have not narrowed down what form our contribution could take. That means we are not yet debating combat versus noncombat options. The discussion did not move the review forward," the official added.

Titles :south korealee jae myungemmanuel macronstrait of hormuzunited statesfranceunited kingdomseoul
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026