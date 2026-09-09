



South Korean President Lee Jae Myung held two-hour talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Tuesday to discuss Seoul's potential role in international efforts to maintain freedom of navigation in the strategic waterway. The meeting came as South Korea remains in consultations with the United States, France and Britain regarding "practical contributions" to the region, a presidential office official said. "Korea's position is to have a role in international efforts to keep the Strait of Hormuz open to navigation," the official said.

National interest priority

Lee signaled that Seoul will not rush into deploying troops to the strait despite continued pressure from Washington. "Recognizing the importance of stability in the strait, we will determine how to contribute based on our national interests and public consensus," Lee added, emphasizing that external pressure would not dictate the decision. The discussions focused on maritime security coordination without presupposing military commitments.

No deployment decision

Officials stressed that Tuesday's meeting did not advance specific plans for troop deployment or define the nature of South Korea's contribution. "It would be premature to characterize today's discussion as being about deploying troops," the presidential office official said. "We have not narrowed down what form our contribution could take. That means we are not yet debating combat versus noncombat options. The discussion did not move the review forward," the official added.