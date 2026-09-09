Home
World
Asia
South Korean groups urge Lee to reject US Hormuz pressure

South Korean groups urge Lee to reject US Hormuz pressure

Yenişafak English AA
12:31, 09/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 13:22, 09/09/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
South Korean groups urge Lee to reject US Hormuz pressure
AA
File photo

Representatives of South Korean civic organizations and opposition lawmakers urged President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday to reject US pressure for military deployment to the Strait of Hormuz, warning that sending assets to the strategic waterway would effectively make Seoul a participant in the ongoing conflict.


Representatives of South Korean civic groups and opposition lawmakers on Wednesday urged President Lee Jae Myung’s administration to reject Washington’s pressure to deploy military assets to the Strait of Hormuz, warning that such a move would effectively draw Seoul into the ongoing conflict. The groups — representing labor, religious and other civic organizations — gathered outside the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in central Seoul to demand that Washington withdraw its request and that Seoul refuse any troop deployment, according to local outlet Newsis. Participants later marched toward the presidential office and announced plans for another anti-deployment demonstration on Saturday.

Political opposition joins campaign

Lawmakers Kim Hyung-yeon of the Rebuilding Korea Party and Yoon Jong-oh of the Progressive Party joined the press conference to support the civic campaign. The groups emphasized that dispatching South Korean military assets to the Persian Gulf would constitute direct participation in the conflict, effectively making Seoul a party to the war, according to Newsis.

Assessment mission to UAE

The protest comes as Seoul weighs possible contributions to securing the Strait of Hormuz amid renewed US pressure. South Korea’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday it had dispatched an assessment team to the United Arab Emirates to examine security conditions, though officials stressed the mission did not presume a military deployment. US President Donald Trump in March urged South Korea and four other countries to send warships to help secure the vital oil shipping route.

Iran issues warning

Iran on Monday warned that any South Korean military participation in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz would have "serious consequences," according to official media in Tehran. The statement came as Washington continues to build international naval support for operations in the strategic waterway, which has been blocked for months amid hostilities between the US, Israel and Iran.

Titles :lee jae myungdonald trumpstrait of hormuzsouth koreaseouliranpersian gulfrebuilding korea partyprogressive party
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026