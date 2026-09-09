Israeli forces carried out air and artillery strikes across several areas of southern Lebanon early Wednesday, the National News Agency reported, marking another day of escalating hostilities in the border region amid faltering diplomatic efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire.

Attacks target border towns

Warplanes struck the outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa toward Kfar Tebnit at dawn, while intermittent artillery shelling hit Doha Kfar Rouman, the Lebanese state news agency said. In the Tyre district, an Israeli drone dropped explosive canisters on Mansouri as artillery fire targeted surrounding areas, according to the same source. Israeli forces also opened heavy machine-gun fire toward Majdal Zoun at dawn, and shelled the outskirts of Qabrikha in the Marjayoun district.

Escalation since early March

The attacks come amid continued Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon, where hostilities have intensified since March 2. Israel has carried out extensive airstrikes and ground operations across the region since then, causing casualties and widespread damage to residential areas and civilian infrastructure, according to Lebanese officials.

The escalation has continued despite US-led efforts to advance negotiations between Lebanon and Israel aimed at reaching security arrangements and securing an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory. Lebanese officials have repeatedly accused Israel of undermining the talks through its continued attacks, while stressing that diplomacy remains the preferred path to resolving outstanding issues.