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Iran says it targeted US vessels, 8 oil tankers in 'response to aggression'

Iran says it targeted US vessels, 8 oil tankers in 'response to aggression'

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12:09, 09/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 12:23, 09/09/2026, Wednesday
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Iran says it targeted US vessels, 8 oil tankers in 'response to aggression'
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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Wednesday its naval forces targeted two US vessels and eight oil tankers in the Persian Gulf, claiming the attacks inflicted heavy damage on the vessels as retaliation for US aggression including strikes on five Iranian tankers.


Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced on Wednesday that its naval forces had targeted two US vessels and eight oil tankers in the Persian Gulf, claiming the attacks inflicted heavy damage on the vessels as part of its response to American aggression.

The elite force did not identify the targeted vessels or specify when the attacks took place, nor did it provide details on the extent of damage. In a statement, the IRGC said the operations were "carried out in response to US aggression, including an attack on five Iranian oil tankers in the Persian Gulf," adding that its naval forces continued to exercise "full control" over the strategic Strait of Hormuz — a vital chokepoint for global energy shipments.

The IRGC also said it targeted 10 other vessels that "attempted to enter a restricted and unsafe area of the Strait of Hormuz," claiming these ships were acting with the "encouragement and support of the US military." The force reaffirmed that the waterway remained under its surveillance and management.

Tanker incidents near Iranian ports

Iran's Tasnim news agency reported earlier that a tanker was struck near the anchorage area of Kharg Island, with no casualties reported and the crew evacuated to safety.

State broadcaster IRIB separately reported that two oil tankers were attacked near the port of Jask, with their crews evacuated to shore by lifeboat, according to local maritime sources.

US military responds

US Central Command said American forces destroyed five Iranian crude oil carriers after the IRGC targeted a US Navy warship with ballistic missiles twice over the past two days.

The developments came amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington over the Strait of Hormuz, despite the recent signing of a memorandum to reopen the strategic waterway as a prelude to a wider peace agreement.

Titles :irgcislamic revolutionary guard corpspersian gulfstrait of hormuzus central commandcentcomoil tankerskharg islandjaskmaritime security
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