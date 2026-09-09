Trump bans Canadian dairy, alcohol and vehicle imports





US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed proclamations barring imports of certain Canadian dairy products, alcoholic beverages and motor vehicles effective Sept. 29, according to the White House, while separate tariff modifications take effect Sept. 15.

The measures respond to fresh Canadian tariffs imposed on US steel, appliances and dairy products, a senior administration official told reporters on background. "We are banning a number of types of products. These include dairy products. These include most alcoholic products ... and we banned the import of motor vehicles from Canada," the official said, adding the measures were meant to "keep a level playing field, deter retaliation, and of course protect American production."

Adjustments to tariff schedule

The administration also removed cement from tariffs first imposed on July 20 while adding trade vehicles, certain cheeses and motorboats to the list of affected goods, the official stated. Products already imported but not yet entered for consumption before the bans take effect will remain subject to the existing 50% duty rate.

Trump separately directed the US Trade Representative and the General Services Administration to remove Canadian-origin goods from the GSA's procurement schedule, an effort the official described as "in progress." The moves mark an escalation in bilateral trade tensions that have seen Washington and Ottawa exchange punitive duties throughout the year.