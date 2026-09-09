Home
World
America
Rubio says Colombia inherited 'disasters' from Petro era

Rubio says Colombia inherited 'disasters' from Petro era

Yenişafak English AA
12:13, 09/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 12:24, 09/09/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Rubio says Colombia inherited 'disasters' from Petro era
AA
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that President Abelardo De La Espriella's administration inherited a nation crippled by poor decisions and disasters from the previous government, as the two leaders met in Barranquilla to sign security accords resetting bilateral relations.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered a scathing assessment of former Colombian President Gustavo Petro's legacy on Tuesday, stating that President Abelardo De La Espriella's new administration had inherited a nation crippled by "a series of disasters" during a high-level summit in the coastal city of Barranquilla.

Speaking alongside De La Espriella following bilateral talks, Rubio framed the visit as a reset after a fractured chapter in relations between Washington and Bogota. "We have a lot of work to do, because unfortunately, this administration has inherited a series of disasters and poor decisions that were made," he told reporters, drawing parallels to challenges his own government faced when taking office 18 months ago.

Security pact resets hemispheric ties

The summit produced the newly minted "Barranquilla Accords," with De La Espriella signaling his intent to restore Colombia as Washington's primary security partner in the hemisphere. The initiative targets upgrades to Colombian military capabilities across advanced aviation, air defense, radar networks and cyber operations, marking a decisive break from Petro's progressive security policies. "Without security, a country cannot progress, and the security threats facing Colombia are the same ones we face in the United States," Rubio said, emphasizing that strengthening Colombian forces directly protects American national interests.

Return to aerial eradication

In a sharp departure from his predecessor's approach, De La Espriella announced an aggressive escalation against drug trafficking networks, confirming the resumption of aerial fumigation operations targeting coca crops. "We are going to start fumigating. We are going after the laboratories, the precursors, the routes, the drug kingpins and the narco-terrorist armed organizations," he said, adding that his administration would prioritize prosecuting money launderers and expanding intelligence sharing with US agencies.

Critical minerals alignment

Earlier in the day, Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula and Rubio signed a strategic memorandum of understanding designed to secure supply chains for critical minerals and rare earth elements, according to the joint statements. The agreement underscores the sweeping geopolitical realignment under De La Espriella, who has rapidly moved to align Bogota with Washington's strategic priorities on trade and regional defense since taking office.

Titles :marco rubioabelardo de la espriellagustavo petrocolombiaunited statesbarranquilla accordsdrug traffickingaerial fumigation
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026