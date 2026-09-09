Home
World
America
US destroys 5 Iranian tankers after IRGC attacks on Navy ship: CENTCOM

US destroys 5 Iranian tankers after IRGC attacks on Navy ship: CENTCOM

Elif Şanlı
02:02, 09/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 02:03, 09/09/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
US destroys 5 Iranian tankers after IRGC attacks on Navy ship: CENTCOM
File photo

US Central Command said on Tuesday that American forces destroyed five Iranian oil carriers after the Revolutionary Guard twice targeted a Navy warship with ballistic missiles, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Tehran would lose tankers for every strike attempt.

US Central Command said on Tuesday that American forces destroyed five Iranian crude oil carriers after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched twin ballistic missile attacks against a US Navy warship over the past two days, ratcheting up tensions in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM confirms missile attacks

The US warship successfully evaded both attempted strikes and continued patrolling regional waters without sustaining damage or casualties, according to the military statement. "The U.S. warship successfully evaded the attempted Iranian attacks and continued to patrol regional waters. No American personnel were harmed," CENTCOM said, adding that the retaliatory tanker strikes were conducted in response to the missile launches.

Washington warns of further strikes

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters during a visit to Colombia earlier on Tuesday that Iran would continue to lose tankers for every attempt it makes against American naval assets. "Iran continues to try to hit US naval ships, and for every time they do that or try to do that, they're going to lose tankers. And I think you'll see that again today," he said, adding that Washington would maintain its pressure campaign against Tehran's maritime operations.

Iranian media report tanker strikes

Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that a tanker was struck near Kharg Island's anchorage area, with no casualties reported and the crew evacuated to safety. State broadcaster IRIB separately confirmed that two additional oil tankers were attacked near the port of Jask, with crews evacuated to shore by lifeboat. The exchanges marked a fresh escalation in the waterway — a vital chokepoint for global energy shipments — despite the signing of a June memorandum that envisioned reopening the strait as a prelude to wider peace negotiations.

Titles :marco rubiocentcomirgcislamic revolutionary guard corpsstrait of hormuzkharg islandus navyoil tankers
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026