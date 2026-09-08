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Türkiye backs 12-nation move to ban trade with illegal Israeli settlements

Türkiye backs 12-nation move to ban trade with illegal Israeli settlements

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22:42, 08/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 23:06, 08/09/2026, Tuesday
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Türkiye backs 12-nation move to ban trade with illegal Israeli settlements
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The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday expressed strong support for coordinated action by 12 countries to prohibit commercial ties with illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, urging the international community to adopt similar measures toward establishing a just and lasting peace.

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday welcomed steps taken by 12 countries to ban trade and business dealings with illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, warning that settler violence has escalated to the level of ethnic cleansing and threatens prospects for a Palestinian state.

International Support

"We welcome and support the steps taken by twelve countries, led by the United Kingdom, France and Canada, to ban trade and business dealings with illegal settlements in the West Bank," the ministry said in a statement. The announcement followed coordinated diplomatic pressure spearheaded by London, Paris and Ottawa against Israeli occupation activities.

Settlement Violence

The ministry noted that Israel's efforts to undermine the two-state solution are intensifying, with illegal settlements evolving into a systematic policy of occupation. "Settler terrorism has reached the level of ethnic cleansing," it added, describing the situation as a direct threat to Palestinian statehood.

Global Appeal

Responding to Israel's occupation activities has become essential for achieving a peaceful resolution to the conflict, the ministry stated. "In this context, we expect all responsible members of the international community to adopt similar decisions," it said. The ministry added that Ankara will continue its efforts toward the establishment of "an independent and sovereign Palestinian State with territorial integrity, based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."

Trade Restrictions

The UK, France, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden announced the trade restrictions earlier on Tuesday. The coordinated measures target commercial transactions with entities operating within illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Titles :türkiyewest bankisraeli settlementsturkish foreign ministrytwo-state solutioneast jerusalempalestineukfrancecanada
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