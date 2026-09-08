Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan received Organization of Turkic States Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev in Ankara on Tuesday to review preparations for the upcoming 13th OTS Summit, which Türkiye is scheduled to host later this month in the capital.

Summit preparations

The two officials examined logistical arrangements and agenda items for the high-level gathering set to convene on October 29-30, according to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry on Türkiye's social media platform NSosyal. Fidan and Omuraliev emphasized the importance of ensuring smooth coordination among member states ahead of the presidential-level meeting.

Ankara's hosting role

Türkiye currently holds the chairmanship of the organization and is positioning the summit as a milestone in Turkic world cooperation. The October meeting will bring together heads of state from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Turkmenistan and Hungary participate as observer states.

Regional cooperation

The Organization of Turkic States has expanded its economic and security footprint across Eurasia since its establishment, with member countries coordinating on trade corridors, defense industry projects, and cultural exchange programs. The Ankara summit marks the 13th leader-level meeting since the body was founded as the Turkic Council in 2009.