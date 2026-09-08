Home
Türkiye
Politics
Türkiye's Fidan receives OTS chief ahead of Ankara summit

Türkiye's Fidan receives OTS chief ahead of Ankara summit

Yenişafak English AA
22:41, 08/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 23:05, 08/09/2026, Tuesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Türkiye's Fidan receives OTS chief ahead of Ankara summit
AA
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (R) receives Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev (L) in Ankara, Turkiye, on September 8, 2026.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan received Organization of Turkic States Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev in Ankara on Tuesday, with the two officials discussing final preparations for the upcoming OTS summit that Türkiye is set to host in the capital on October 29-30, according to a ministry statement.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan received Organization of Turkic States Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev in Ankara on Tuesday to review preparations for the upcoming 13th OTS Summit, which Türkiye is scheduled to host later this month in the capital.

Summit preparations

The two officials examined logistical arrangements and agenda items for the high-level gathering set to convene on October 29-30, according to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry on Türkiye's social media platform NSosyal. Fidan and Omuraliev emphasized the importance of ensuring smooth coordination among member states ahead of the presidential-level meeting.

Ankara's hosting role

Türkiye currently holds the chairmanship of the organization and is positioning the summit as a milestone in Turkic world cooperation. The October meeting will bring together heads of state from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Turkmenistan and Hungary participate as observer states.

Regional cooperation

The Organization of Turkic States has expanded its economic and security footprint across Eurasia since its establishment, with member countries coordinating on trade corridors, defense industry projects, and cultural exchange programs. The Ankara summit marks the 13th leader-level meeting since the body was founded as the Turkic Council in 2009.

Titles :hakan fidankubanychbek omuralievorganization of turkic statesotsankaratürkiye foreign policyturkic states
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026