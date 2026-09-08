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Türkiye to transfer defense tech to civilian sectors

Türkiye to transfer defense tech to civilian sectors

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13:47, 08/09/2026, Tuesday
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Türkiye to transfer defense tech to civilian sectors
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Ankara announced comprehensive plans Monday to transfer defense industry technological expertise to civilian sectors, aiming to reduce foreign dependence on critical technologies including semiconductors and artificial intelligence under its 2027-2029 Medium-Term economic program.


The Turkish government's new three-year economic roadmap unveiled Monday outlines plans to transfer technological expertise from the booming defense industry to civilian sectors, aiming to reduce foreign dependence on critical technologies ranging from semiconductors to artificial intelligence by 2029. The Medium-Term Program covering 2027-2029 prioritizes resource security across energy, agriculture, health, and defense sectors to buffer against global shocks, geopolitical tensions, and competitive pressures.

Ankara seeks to strengthen domestic production and innovation capacity while diversifying supply chains through reliable partnerships in strategic areas. The plan targets structural shifts in manufacturing, energy, agriculture, health, and transportation sectors, with action plans to be drafted and later evaluated by the Economic Coordination Council.

Strategic sectors and partnerships

Healthcare will serve as the primary testing ground for the technological crossover, with heavy state support for domestic research and production of vaccines, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostic kits, and AI-based health technologies. Türkiye also aims to establish domestic semiconductor plants to produce microchips for national identity cards, passports, and industrial applications while expanding the sector's commercial potential.

The roadmap mandates standardization of public institution data to train and develop new artificial intelligence systems. Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz emphasized public procurement's role in driving civilian technology development, noting that Ankara will pursue joint production platforms with allied countries similar to the multinational F-35 fighter jet program.

Titles :cevdet yilmazmedium-term programdefense industrysemiconductorartificial intelligenceankaratechnology transfermtptürkiye
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