President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday warned that Türkiye would not tolerate hostile moves aimed at encircling the country, vowing to block any operation targeting its sovereignty while addressing cabinet members in Ankara following a weekly meeting.

Messages of sovereignty and independence

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting, Erdogan said messages delivered from Malazgirt had reached their intended recipients, pointing to subsequent reactions. "Let no one's imagination be led elsewhere by our dignified and calm stance. On these lands that we have made our homeland by giving and taking lives, we will allow no one to carry out an operation," he said, adding that Türkiye would not remain passive in the face of encirclement efforts.

"We will not watch from the sidelines hostile steps aimed at encircling our country in our region," Erdogan stated, emphasizing that Türkiye harbors no hostility toward any nation, faith, or culture. "Türkiye is against no country, society, faith, or culture. It is not possible for it to be otherwise. But Türkiye is against every illegality, every injustice, every act of tyranny and every form of banditry, regardless of where it comes from, and will continue to be so," he added.

Israel accused of sabotaging peace efforts

Turning to regional conflicts, Erdogan accused Israel of undermining June's framework agreement for ending the war. "Once again, it is Israel's lies and sabotage that have rendered ineffective the Islamabad accord, which brought relief to our entire region," he said, asserting that the "storm of crises" would persist until the "radical mindset" blocking peace changes.

Erdogan argued that the consequences of hostilities extended far beyond the immediate theater. "The bill for the war that began with Israel's schemes and provocations is being paid not only by the Iranian people, not only by our brotherly Gulf countries, but by everyone, whether involved or not," he said, referring to the conflict that began on February 28.

Ankara deepens ties with SCO

Erdogan said Ankara would continue developing its ties with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which he described as complementary to the United Nations. Speaking about his attendance at the Sept. 1 leaders' summit in Bishkek as an honorary guest, he noted that the organization represents nearly 4 billion people and an economy approaching $35 trillion, with Türkiye's annual trade volume with member countries nearing $150 billion.

"We are making efforts to advance our cooperation with all countries through an approach that places Türkiye and Türkiye's interests at the center of our foreign policy," he said, adding that he held talks with several heads of state including Russian President Vladimir Putin. Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye's historical ties across three continents positioned it uniquely within the organization.

Economic targets and maritime tragedies

The president addressed economic indicators released over the past week, noting that August goods exports rose 8.1% year-on-year to $23.5 billion — a record for the month. Despite this momentum, he acknowledged that Türkiye faces inflationary pressures stemming from the Iran-centered global crisis, with oil prices reaching historic levels worldwide.

Annualized exports reached $280.3 billion, leaving a $1.7 billion gap to the year-end target of $282 billion, Erdogan said, vowing to maintain the growth trajectory. "Despite the difficulties arising from geopolitical risks and uncertainties, there is no change whatsoever in our policies prioritizing investment, employment, production and exports," he stated, referencing the Medium-Term Program unveiled the previous day.

COP31 preparations and rescue operations

Erdogan recalled that Türkiye marked Victory Day on Aug. 30 under the shadow of a capsizing off the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), where 14 people died and 14 remain missing among 239 rescued from a passenger ship traveling from Girne to Tasucu. Search efforts continue with nine ships and 11 aircraft, while eight crew members including the captain have been detained, he said, adding that operations were also ongoing for 10 missing crew from a dry cargo ship that sank off Silivri on Sept. 2.

The Cabinet also reviewed preparations for the COP31 climate summit, which will convene in Antalya on Nov. 9-20 with over 190 countries and 100,000 visitors expected. Erdogan noted that infrastructure investments including 38 kilometers of new roads would benefit the city long after the event, and concluded by congratulating the women's national volleyball team for defending their European Championship title against Italy.