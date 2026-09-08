



President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday received the credentials of five newly appointed ambassadors at the presidential complex in Ankara, formally accrediting the envoys from Thailand, Sweden, Azerbaijan, the United Kingdom, and Canada to Türkiye. The presenting diplomats were Thailand's Ambassador Chaturont Chaiyakam, Swedish Ambassador Ulrika Funered, Azerbaijan's Ambassador Rashad Aslanov, British Ambassador Jennifer Elizabeth Anderson, and Canadian Ambassador Marcel Lebleu.

Diplomatic protocol

The ambassadors introduced senior members of their diplomatic missions and family members to the Turkish president before posing for commemorative photographs at the Cumhurbaşkanlığı Külliyesi. Such credentials ceremonies mark the formal commencement of an envoy's diplomatic duties in the host country.

Bilateral talks

Following the ceremony, Erdoğan held separate closed-door meetings with each ambassador at the presidential complex. The individual consultations took place behind closed doors, according to Anadolu Agency.