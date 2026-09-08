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Türkiye's Erdogan receives credentials of 5 ambassadors

Türkiye's Erdogan receives credentials of 5 ambassadors

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22:47, 08/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 23:07, 08/09/2026, Tuesday
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Türkiye's Erdogan receives credentials of 5 ambassadors
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan receives Thailand’s Ambassador Chaturont Chaiyakam as the ambassador presents his letter of credence during a ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkiye, on September 8, 2026.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday received credentials from five newly appointed ambassadors representing Thailand, Sweden, Azerbaijan, the United Kingdom, and Canada at the presidential complex in Ankara, formally marking the commencement of their diplomatic missions to Türkiye.


President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday received the credentials of five newly appointed ambassadors at the presidential complex in Ankara, formally accrediting the envoys from Thailand, Sweden, Azerbaijan, the United Kingdom, and Canada to Türkiye. The presenting diplomats were Thailand's Ambassador Chaturont Chaiyakam, Swedish Ambassador Ulrika Funered, Azerbaijan's Ambassador Rashad Aslanov, British Ambassador Jennifer Elizabeth Anderson, and Canadian Ambassador Marcel Lebleu.

Diplomatic protocol

The ambassadors introduced senior members of their diplomatic missions and family members to the Turkish president before posing for commemorative photographs at the Cumhurbaşkanlığı Külliyesi. Such credentials ceremonies mark the formal commencement of an envoy's diplomatic duties in the host country.

Bilateral talks

Following the ceremony, Erdoğan held separate closed-door meetings with each ambassador at the presidential complex. The individual consultations took place behind closed doors, according to Anadolu Agency.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoğanthailandswedenazerbaijanunited kingdomcanadadiplomacyankaracumhurbaşkanlığı külliyesi
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