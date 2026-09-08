



Türkiye's parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus expressed hope on Tuesday that the Development Road Project linking Iraq with Türkiye would become fully operational in the near future, emphasizing the strategic corridor's potential to foster regional prosperity and economic integration. Speaking at a joint news conference in Ankara alongside his visiting Iraqi counterpart Haibat al-Halbousi, Kurtulmus stated: "I hope the Development Road Project will become an active, visible and fully implemented project with all its components as soon as possible," according to Anadolu Agency.

The strategic trade corridor will stretch approximately 1,200 kilometers from Iraq's Grand Faw Port through Türkiye and into Europe, creating a vital alternative logistics artery for international commerce, officials said. "The Development Road Project is a very important project that will ensure connectivity in the fullest sense and, in the coming period, contribute to the development of Iraq and the region, as well as Türkiye's development," Kurtulmus said. He noted that through this initiative, Asia and Europe would be connected via Iraq and Türkiye, allowing the two continents' economies to become integrated with one another.

Win-win cooperation and regional connectivity

Kurtulmus reaffirmed that both sides had exchanged views on ways to accelerate the implementation process and fully supported all steps to be taken under the project framework. "We believe both countries will achieve significant gains within the framework of the win-win principle," he said, stressing that the benefits would extend beyond purely economic calculations to connect peoples, cultures, and cities across the region. The parliament speaker added that the infrastructure initiative would bring together parts of the region that have become separated, rendering it an exceptionally valuable project for strengthening bilateral ties.

Security cooperation and disarmament

The parliament speaker also addressed security concerns, stating that Türkiye's efforts to eliminate terrorism would resonate beyond the country's borders and impact the entire region. "We hope that the Terror-Free Türkiye approach will have an impact across the entire region and that our Iraqi brothers and sisters will also be rid of terrorism as soon as possible," Kurtulmus said. He added that preparations for armed and militia groups in Iraq to hand over their weapons to the Iraqi central government starting next month constitute a critical step toward stabilizing the region following months of coordination between the neighboring countries.