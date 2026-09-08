Erdogan receives volleyball champions at Ankara complex





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday received Türkiye’s women’s national volleyball team at the presidential complex in Ankara, congratulating the players on securing a second consecutive CEV European Championship title and praising their contribution to the nation’s sporting prestige.

The reception honored the squad known as the "Sultans of the Net" following their 2026 continental triumph, with Erdogan also extending recognition to other volleyball players from Türkiye who have achieved success in international competitions.

Los Angeles 2028 ambitions

Addressing the team’s qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics, Erdogan stated that he has "no doubt" the squad can secure the championship title on the world stage. "We believe, we trust ourselves. God willing, we will succeed," he added.

Erdogan highlighted the government’s commitment to athletic development, noting that sustained investment has produced tangible results across multiple disciplines. "We are very pleased to see the results of the enormous investments we have made in sports, particularly volleyball," he said.