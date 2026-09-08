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Erdogan receives volleyball champions at Ankara complex

Erdogan receives volleyball champions at Ankara complex

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22:37, 08/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 23:01, 08/09/2026, Tuesday
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Erdogan receives volleyball champions at Ankara complex
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Turkish Minister of Youth and Sports Osman Askin Bak and Turkish Volleyball Federation President Mehmet Akif Ustundag attend Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's reception for the Turkish Women's National Volleyball Team after their victory at the 2026 CEV EuroVolley in Istanbul, on September 08, 2026 in Ankara, Turkiye.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday welcomed Türkiye’s women’s national volleyball team to the presidential complex in Ankara to celebrate their second consecutive CEV European Championship title, expressing confidence in their prospects for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.


President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday received Türkiye’s women’s national volleyball team at the presidential complex in Ankara, congratulating the players on securing a second consecutive CEV European Championship title and praising their contribution to the nation’s sporting prestige.

The reception honored the squad known as the "Sultans of the Net" following their 2026 continental triumph, with Erdogan also extending recognition to other volleyball players from Türkiye who have achieved success in international competitions.

Los Angeles 2028 ambitions

Addressing the team’s qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics, Erdogan stated that he has "no doubt" the squad can secure the championship title on the world stage. "We believe, we trust ourselves. God willing, we will succeed," he added.

Erdogan highlighted the government’s commitment to athletic development, noting that sustained investment has produced tangible results across multiple disciplines. "We are very pleased to see the results of the enormous investments we have made in sports, particularly volleyball," he said.

Titles :recep tayyip erdogansultans of the netwomens volleyballcev european championshiplos angeles 2028olympicsankaratürkiye national volleyball team
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