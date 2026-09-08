



Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held consultations with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi on Tuesday in Ankara, with the ministry announcing the diplomatic encounter through its official social media channels without elaborating on substantive discussion points. The meeting took place at the ministry headquarters in the capital, according to the brief statement posted on NSosyal — the Foreign Ministry's dedicated social media platform.

Officials offered no immediate readout regarding specific bilateral issues discussed during the session. The Turkish Foreign Ministry released no photographs or additional statements beyond the initial social media post confirming the encounter had occurred.

Bilateral framework

Fidan has served as Türkiye's chief diplomat since June 2023 and maintains regular engagement with Iraqi counterparts on matters of regional security and cross-border cooperation. Tuesday's encounter reflects ongoing institutional dialogue between Ankara and Baghdad at the parliamentary and executive levels.

Ankara and Baghdad maintain sustained diplomatic momentum through both embassy channels and specialized working groups addressing regional stability, according to foreign ministry protocols.