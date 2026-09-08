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Türkiye's foreign minister meets Iraqi parliament speaker in Ankara

Türkiye's foreign minister meets Iraqi parliament speaker in Ankara

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22:38, 08/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 23:02, 08/09/2026, Tuesday
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Türkiye's foreign minister meets Iraqi parliament speaker in Ankara
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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (R) meets with Speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives Haybat Halbousi (L) in Ankara, Turkiye, on September 8, 2026.

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan received Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi for consultations in Ankara on Tuesday, with the Turkish Foreign Ministry announcing the encounter on its NSosyal platform without providing details regarding the meeting's specific agenda or outcomes.


Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held consultations with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi on Tuesday in Ankara, with the ministry announcing the diplomatic encounter through its official social media channels without elaborating on substantive discussion points. The meeting took place at the ministry headquarters in the capital, according to the brief statement posted on NSosyal — the Foreign Ministry's dedicated social media platform.

Officials offered no immediate readout regarding specific bilateral issues discussed during the session. The Turkish Foreign Ministry released no photographs or additional statements beyond the initial social media post confirming the encounter had occurred.

Bilateral framework

Fidan has served as Türkiye's chief diplomat since June 2023 and maintains regular engagement with Iraqi counterparts on matters of regional security and cross-border cooperation. Tuesday's encounter reflects ongoing institutional dialogue between Ankara and Baghdad at the parliamentary and executive levels.

Ankara and Baghdad maintain sustained diplomatic momentum through both embassy channels and specialized working groups addressing regional stability, according to foreign ministry protocols.

Titles :hakan fidanhaibat al-halbousial-halbousitürkiyeiraqankaraturkish foreign ministrydiplomacynsosyal
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