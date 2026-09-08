Qatar's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday declared the ongoing 'no war, no peace' situation between Washington and Tehran unacceptable, urging immediate dialogue and the unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to end the regional crisis.

Doha warns against stalemate

Ibrahim al-Hashimi, who heads the Media and Communications Department at the Qatari Foreign Ministry, told reporters in Doha that the ambiguous status quo is unsustainable. 'It is unacceptable for the state of neither peace nor war in the region to continue. This is draining the region, and the crisis must be ended through dialogue,' he said, stressing the need for immediate diplomatic engagement.

He added: 'The Strait of Hormuz must be opened without conditions, and ensuring that it is not used as a pressure card is a top priority.' The remarks came amid heightened tensions as Washington and Tehran continue exchanging military attacks while negotiations remain stalled over navigation through the strategic waterway — a vital chokepoint for global energy supplies.

Conflict background

The war began on February 28 when the US and Israel launched military action against Iran. Iran responded with attacks targeting American assets across the region.

The fighting has disrupted commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy shipments. Commercial vessels have faced uncertainty as military operations continue around the strategic waterway.

Stalled diplomacy

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June with mediation from Pakistan and Qatar, providing for a halt to military operations and arrangements to reopen the strait.

Implementation stalled amid disagreements over mutual commitments before hostilities resumed in July. More than 3,000 people have been killed in Iran since the war began, according to official figures from Tehran.