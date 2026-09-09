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Iran navy threatens Kuwait, Bahrain tankers after reported US strikes

Iran navy threatens Kuwait, Bahrain tankers after reported US strikes

Elif Şanlı
01:34, 09/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 01:43, 09/09/2026, Wednesday
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Iran navy threatens Kuwait, Bahrain tankers after reported US strikes
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Iran's naval forces warned Tuesday evening that oil tankers docked in Kuwaiti and Bahraini ports will be targeted in retaliatory strikes, urging crews to evacuate immediately following reported US attacks on Iranian vessels near Kharg Island and the southern coast.

Iran's navy warned on Tuesday evening that oil tankers in Kuwaiti and Bahraini ports will be targeted in retaliatory attacks, urging crews to evacuate immediately following reported US strikes on Iranian vessels, according to state media.

Retaliatory Warning

The naval command said the threat was issued in response to US military attacks on several Iranian oil tankers. It called on all crews of oil tankers anchored in Kuwaiti and Bahraini ports to abandon their vessels immediately — warning that the tankers will be subject to attacks.

The statement accused both Gulf countries of hosting American forces and cooperating with Washington in the attacks on Iranian vessels. The warning was carried by state broadcaster IRIB, which cited naval officials.

US Strikes on Vessels

The warning followed reports earlier Tuesday that a small Iranian oil tanker was struck by a US missile approximately four nautical miles from Kharg Island in the Gulf, according to the Tasnim news agency. Tasnim said the vessel was hit near the island's anchorage area with no casualties, adding that the crew was evacuated.

State broadcaster IRIB also reported that US forces attacked a second Iranian oil tanker near the coast of Jask in southern Iran. No further details were immediately available regarding damage or casualties from that incident.

Strait of Hormuz Tensions

The developments come amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington over the Strait of Hormuz. The two sides signed a memorandum in June envisioning a deal to reopen the strategic waterway as a prelude to a wider peace agreement, though diplomatic efforts have stalled.

Titles :iran navykuwaitbahrainkharg islandstrait of hormuzus-iran tensionsjaskoil tankers
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