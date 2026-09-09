Iran downs US MQ-1 drone over Strait of Hormuz

Iranian air defenses shot down a US MQ-1 drone over the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, marking the latest escalation in military tensions between Tehran and Washington over the strategic waterway.

Drone intercepted over Hormuz

Iranian air defenses detected and targeted the US aircraft while it was flying over the strategic waterway, the semi-official Fars news agency reported. The drone was tracked by systems operating under Iran's integrated air defense network before being destroyed using domestically developed technology, according to the agency. Fars said the aircraft was downed by army units stationed in the country's southeast region, adding that further details would be announced later.

US submarine seized

In a separate statement carried by state-run broadcaster IRIB, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its naval forces seized a US unmanned submarine at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz early Tuesday. The elite force did not provide additional details about the vessel or its current status. There was no immediate comment from Washington regarding either incident.

Ongoing maritime tensions

The reported incidents come amid heightened tensions over navigation rights through the strategic chokepoint, where Iran and Oman have been negotiating a temporary safe transit route for commercial shipping. Tehran has accused Washington of failing to fulfill its commitments under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, which was aimed at reducing maritime hostilities. Military exchanges between Iran and the US resumed in July after a brief halt in hostilities, adding to concerns over regional stability.