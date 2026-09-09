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UK premier vows action as Palestinian 'horrific suffering' grows

UK premier vows action as Palestinian 'horrific suffering' grows

Elif Şanlı
01:49, 09/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 01:51, 09/09/2026, Wednesday
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UK premier vows action as Palestinian 'horrific suffering' grows
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced targeted trade restrictions on Israeli settlements Tuesday, stating that years of calling for a two-state solution are meaningless without action as he vowed not to stand by amid the "horrific suffering" of Palestinians and attacks on the prospect of peace.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Tuesday announced targeted trade restrictions on Israeli settlements, declaring that years of advocating for a two-state solution are meaningless without concrete action while vowing not to stand by as Palestinian suffering continues.

Trade Measures on Settlements

The newly announced measures represent "carefully judged" and "targeted steps" aimed not at the Israeli people but at the "unacceptable policies" of the Israeli government, Burnham wrote on social media platform X. Eleven European countries alongside Canada joined the UK in announcing plans Tuesday to restrict trade in goods with settlements illegal under international law.

Burnham stated: "We have called for years for a two-state solution in the Middle East, but we must recognise that those words are meaningless unless we back them up with action." He noted that the measures reflect a necessary departure from previous hesitation, adding: "For too long, we have been hesitant to act, fearful of being accused of being anti-Israel."

'Scar on the Conscience'

The prime minister reiterated his view that the suffering of the Palestinian people constitutes "a scar on the conscience of the world," a position he maintained before taking office when he assessed the previous government's response as "too slow and simply not good enough." He emphasized that his commitment to changing the government's approach stems from the urgent need to address growing "horrific suffering" while prospects for regional peace face mounting attacks.

Settlement Expansion Context

Britain's announcement follows Israeli plans to develop 1,200 new homes in occupied territory, a move that drew widespread condemnation given that all settlements in the occupied West Bank are illegal under international law. UN data indicate that violence by Israeli occupiers has reached "unprecedented levels," with more than 1,400 attacks resulting in casualties or property damage documented in 2026 alone.

Approximately 750,000 Israeli occupiers currently reside in 516 illegal settlements and outposts throughout the occupied territory, carrying out near-daily efforts to displace Palestinians from their land. The restrictions announced Tuesday specifically target goods produced in these settlements, which have continued expanding despite repeated international condemnation.

Titles :andy burnhamunited kingdomisraelpalestinian territoriesisraeli settlementstwo-state solutionwest bankunited nationseuropetrade restrictions
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