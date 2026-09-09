Home
World
Middle East
Yemeni forces clash with Houthis across four provinces in major escalation

Yemeni forces clash with Houthis across four provinces in major escalation

Elif Şanlı
14:14, 09/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 14:19, 09/09/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Yemeni forces clash with Houthis across four provinces in major escalation
File photo

Government-aligned Giants Brigades said they carried out "precise strikes" against Houthi positions as clashes spread across Taiz, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale and Al-Hudaydah provinces Wednesday, marking the widest military escalation since 2022 and prompting reinforcements to the strategic coastal city of Mokha.

Fighting between Yemeni government forces and the Houthi group escalated Wednesday across four western provinces including Taiz, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale and Al-Hudaydah, leaving several civilians dead and marking the most widespread military confrontation since a UN-brokered truce collapsed earlier this year.

Heavy fighting reported

The government-aligned Giants Brigades said in a statement that its forces carried out "precise strikes" against gatherings of Houthi fighters on the western coast, according to Anadolu Agency, and released footage showing vehicles and fighters being targeted. The forces also said they destroyed a Houthi vehicle in Al-Bayda province, killing everyone inside, and shot down a Houthi drone on the same front Tuesday evening, while the government-run provincial media office in Al-Hudaydah reported that two civilians from the villages of Dar al-Harbi and Mahwa Yassin were killed by Houthi mortar fire in Hays district.

Government repels advances

In Taiz province, government forces repelled a Houthi advance toward Al-Wazi'iyah district, district chief Ali al-Dhrafi told the government-aligned 2 December news agency, praising local residents for standing alongside government forces and saying they would not allow the Houthis to retake the district near the Bab al-Mandab Strait. Maj. Gen. Abdulrahman al-Lahji, commander of the government-aligned Nation's Shield Forces, arrived in Mokha with reinforcements for active fronts as government forces in southwestern Al-Dhale province repelled a Houthi attack in the Murais area before launching a counterattack, state-run Yemen TV reported.

Regional spillover

The escalation has spilled into neighboring Saudi Arabia, where authorities said Tuesday that Houthi attacks targeting civilian and economic sites in the southwestern cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran injured 73 civilians, including women and children. The Houthis claimed they targeted facilities belonging to Saudi energy company Aramco and an air base with ballistic missiles and drones, escalating a conflict that began when the group seized Sanaa in September 2014 and has intensified since a Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 and the 2022 truce expired.

Titles :yemenhouthisgiants brigadessaudi arabiataizal-hudaydahbab al-mandabaramcoali al-dhrafiabdulrahman al-lahji
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026