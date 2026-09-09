Home
Economy
Business
GITEX Ai Türkiye 2026 opens in Istanbul with global investor pool

GITEX Ai Türkiye 2026 opens in Istanbul with global investor pool

Yenişafak English AA
13:09, 09/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 13:23, 09/09/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
GITEX Ai Türkiye 2026 opens in Istanbul with global investor pool
AA

The premier technology summit GITEX Ai Türkiye 2026 opened Wednesday in Istanbul with investors from 70 countries and over 120 startups, as officials positioned the gathering as a nexus for artificial intelligence innovation bridging global markets and local enterprises seeking international expansion.

Premier technology summit GITEX Ai Türkiye 2026 opened its doors Wednesday in Istanbul with investors from 70 countries and over 120 startups, as organizers positioned the gathering as a bridge between global tech giants and local enterprises seeking international expansion. The two-day event at Istanbul Exhibition Center brings together over 350 firms including Google Cloud, Nvidia, SAP, ASUS, Dell Technologies and Trendyol, with participants exploring high-potential artificial intelligence ventures across multiple sectors. Anadolu Agency serves as the global communications partner for the expo, which officials said aims to connect emerging local startups with international venture capital and policymakers.

Strategic partnerships and investor meetings

Hosted by the Investment and Finance Office of the Presidency of Türkiye alongside the Ministry of Industry and Technology, the summit features strategic partnerships with major technology firms and government agencies. Bilal Alrais, GITEX vice president, noted that organizers arranged more than 500 pre-arranged meetings to facilitate direct connections between investors and Turkish AI startups. Alrais added that the gathering has drawn over 20 potential unicorns from the country's burgeoning technology sector, emphasizing the event's role in supporting the international expansion of local companies through access to global markets.

Türkiye's market reach and AI infrastructure

Gokhan Yucel, who heads the communication office of the Investment and Finance Office, described Türkiye as the nexus of the world during the opening ceremony, noting that the country provides access to 1.3 billion people and markets worth $30.5 trillion in combined gross domestic product within a four-hour flight radius. Yucel stated that more than 400 enterprises and over 100 investors managing billions of dollars in capital are attending the two-day program. He highlighted that Türkiye currently hosts 1,147 active AI companies and emphasized that artificial intelligence is already transforming manufacturing, finance, commerce and public services across the region.

Human-centric AI development

Yucel called for international cooperation and patient capital to develop human-centric solutions, arguing that the next chapter of artificial intelligence must prioritize trusted technologies and inclusive economic growth. He stressed that building an economically meaningful digital future requires collaboration between global tech giants and emerging local innovators. The summit continues through Thursday with participants exploring partnerships in cloud computing, enterprise software and emerging AI applications.

Titles :gitex ai türkiye 2026bilal alraisgokhan yucelistanbulartificial intelligenceinvestment and finance officetürkiye startupstechnology summit
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026