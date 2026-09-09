Premier technology summit GITEX Ai Türkiye 2026 opened its doors Wednesday in Istanbul with investors from 70 countries and over 120 startups, as organizers positioned the gathering as a bridge between global tech giants and local enterprises seeking international expansion. The two-day event at Istanbul Exhibition Center brings together over 350 firms including Google Cloud, Nvidia, SAP, ASUS, Dell Technologies and Trendyol, with participants exploring high-potential artificial intelligence ventures across multiple sectors. Anadolu Agency serves as the global communications partner for the expo, which officials said aims to connect emerging local startups with international venture capital and policymakers.

Strategic partnerships and investor meetings

Hosted by the Investment and Finance Office of the Presidency of Türkiye alongside the Ministry of Industry and Technology, the summit features strategic partnerships with major technology firms and government agencies. Bilal Alrais, GITEX vice president, noted that organizers arranged more than 500 pre-arranged meetings to facilitate direct connections between investors and Turkish AI startups. Alrais added that the gathering has drawn over 20 potential unicorns from the country's burgeoning technology sector, emphasizing the event's role in supporting the international expansion of local companies through access to global markets.

Türkiye's market reach and AI infrastructure

Gokhan Yucel, who heads the communication office of the Investment and Finance Office, described Türkiye as the nexus of the world during the opening ceremony, noting that the country provides access to 1.3 billion people and markets worth $30.5 trillion in combined gross domestic product within a four-hour flight radius. Yucel stated that more than 400 enterprises and over 100 investors managing billions of dollars in capital are attending the two-day program. He highlighted that Türkiye currently hosts 1,147 active AI companies and emphasized that artificial intelligence is already transforming manufacturing, finance, commerce and public services across the region.

Human-centric AI development

Yucel called for international cooperation and patient capital to develop human-centric solutions, arguing that the next chapter of artificial intelligence must prioritize trusted technologies and inclusive economic growth. He stressed that building an economically meaningful digital future requires collaboration between global tech giants and emerging local innovators. The summit continues through Thursday with participants exploring partnerships in cloud computing, enterprise software and emerging AI applications.