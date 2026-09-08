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GITEX AI Türkiye 2026 to gather global investors in Istanbul

GITEX AI Türkiye 2026 to gather global investors in Istanbul

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00:31, 08/09/2026, Tuesday
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GITEX AI Türkiye 2026 to gather global investors in Istanbul
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The inaugural GITEX AI Türkiye 2026 conference will bring together more than 100 international investors managing over $100 billion in assets alongside domestic tech firms, as organizers seek to position Istanbul as a regional hub for artificial intelligence innovation and startup scaling.

The Investment and Finance Office of the Presidency of Türkiye announced on Monday that the inaugural GITEX AI Türkiye 2026 will convene more than 100 global investors managing over $100 billion in assets at the Istanbul Expo Center this September. Hosted by the Investment and Finance Office with strategic partnership from the Ministry of Industry and Technology, the two-day event will run from September 9-10 and features Anadolu Agency as its global communication partner.

More than 300 companies and startups are expected to join the gathering alongside public representatives, expert speakers, and leading technology executives, according to a written statement from organizers. The conference aims to connect rising artificial intelligence ventures with established tech giants and international funding sources.

Global investors scout for next unicorn

Investors from 20 countries will scout for high-potential artificial intelligence startups with scaling capabilities across multiple sectors. The attending venture capital firms and investment funds collectively oversee assets exceeding $100 billion, organizers noted, adding that participants will evaluate innovations in sustainable agriculture, AI-driven education, enterprise technologies, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Participants will seek to discover the next major artificial intelligence startup with significant scaling potential during the two-day program. The investor delegation represents a diverse range of international markets and asset management strategies.

Turcorn 100 firms join exhibition

High-growth domestic technology companies from Türkiye will present their achievements alongside international ventures during the exhibition. A total of 24 companies accepted into the Turcorn 100 program—an initiative designed to accelerate international market access for scale-ups—will showcase their technologies at the event.

Emerging artificial intelligence startups from Türkiye will also introduce custom-built solutions tailored to the evolving needs of various industries and the corporate world. The Turcorn 100 program has accepted 39 companies total since its launch, with the selected firms receiving support to expand into global markets.

Titles :gitex ai türkiye 2026istanbul expo centerministry of industry and technologyturcorn 100artificial intelligence startupsventure capitalanadolu agency
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